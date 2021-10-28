Erie County buys 80 more acres for Lackawanna business park

Erie County has purchased another 80 acres of land along Route 5 on either side of Smokes Creek to bolster the size of its new Renaissance Commerce Park on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel plant.

The county has completed the purchase of the first 32 acres on the north side of the creek, just below the new Dona Street Extension through the heart of the former industrial site. The remaining 48 acres is under contract with Tecumseh Redevelopment, but the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and one of its affiliates have begun marketing all the land to potential users after the sale is complete.

The purchase adds to the original 148 acres that Erie County and the ILDC started with in 2017, which culminated an effort begun in 2012 by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz – who grew up in Lackawanna, within sight of Bethlehem Steel – to assemble funds to purchase and clean up the land along Route 5.

Another 10 acres were later added, and the newest addition brings the park's total to 240 acres.