Erie Community College’s Board of Trustees approves cutting 90 jobs

SUNY Erie Community College’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning to approve a resolution supporting the elimination of 90 positions at the financially troubled college.

The 90 jobs being cut will affect members of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) who work mostly in part-time clerical and maintenance positions at the college.

ECC President David Balkin said the layoffs are necessary to help stave off a $9 million deficit for 2022-23. The college is seeking to implement cost-cutting measures recommended by a consultant’s report earlier this year, including “right-sizing” the number of staff to reflect a deep decline in enrollment in recent years.

Erie County Legislature passes ECC budget but vows follow-up scrutiny The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million budget. But even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in how ECC spends the money and implements cost-cutting measures.

ECC is also discontinuing programs with minimal enrollment, reducing the footprint of its South Campus and expanding partnerships with third-party employers to train their workers, among other measures. The $98.6 ECC budget approved by the county legislature last month also includes a 3% tuition hike, amounting to about $75 per semester.

The 90 layoffs approved Tuesday are a first round. Balkin has said the college will need to cut a total of up to 150 positions if a retirement incentive for eligible faculty and administrators that the county and ECC offered in April does not result in enough voluntary retirements.

CSEA Erie County Unit President Bill Wilkinson said about 60 members of his union, mostly part-time clerks and typists, and about 30 AFSCME members who work mostly in maintenance are being notified in person Tuesday and Wednesday that their jobs are going away.

Since union contracts stipulate that part-time workers be cut before full-time employees, Wilkinson said many already knew their jobs would probably go and have been looking for other opportunities within the county.

CSEA and AFSCME also represent workers at Erie County Medical Center and the Erie County Public Library System, so some ECC workers will be able to move into jobs at those facilities. CSEA and AFSCME leaders have been working closely with Balkin for weeks to find alternative jobs for their members whose positions will be cut.

ECC and the county held a job fair last Wednesday and gave all ECC workers time to attend. Besides ECMC and the libraries, several other offices were represented, including the county departments of Public Works, Social Services, Personnel and Environment and Planning, the district attorney’s office and the SUNY Erie Career Center.

Wilkinson, a nurse at ECMC, said there are many openings at ECMC, but not everyone who applies will be guaranteed a job.

“There are civil service rules governing these positions,” he said. “Some people may be able to get jobs that wouldn’t have the same title but would allow them to do the same type of work. We are looking to see if people can transition into those positions.”

ECC faculty and administrators are represented by two other unions, the Faculty Federation of ECC and the Administrators Association of ECC, both of which have not embraced the retirement incentives as hoped and oppose layoffs.

ECC’s new 2022-23 budget assumes 60 senior faculty and administrators will take the retirement incentive to avoid layoffs, but so far 38 have opted in.

Balkin said 25 faculty and 13 administrators agreed to retire, and there is still time for more to do so. He said layoffs of education staff will be announced later this month, but ECC will keep working to configure its workforce for the coming school year.

“The college is interested in helping to transition as many retirement-eligible employees as possible, as soon as possible,” Balkin said. “We will continue to assess our options to help assist underutilized employees transition to other employment opportunities both internally and externally.”

FFECC President Andrew Sako said union members are waiting to comment until they know more about who may be targeted within their ranks in the next couple of weeks.

While Tuesday’s ECC Board of Trustees resolution was not required, Balkin said county attorneys recommended it “to memorialize what we are doing and the board’s support."

The board voted 6-1 in favor of the resolution with one abstention. The resolution reads in part, “SUNY Erie’s President shall have the discretion to make changes to the proposed employment plan as may be necessary. Such changes may include adding to or reducing the proposed layoffs/elimination of positions.

