Enrollment 2022-23: How WNY higher ed seeks to recover from Covid-19 hit

Two years ago, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, college campuses were practically deserted. But this semester, the University at Buffalo bustled. Except for a few masked faces, you would never know Covid-19 took a toll on college enrollment. In fact, UB’s headcount for the current academic year – 32,118 – is higher than before the pandemic.

SUNY Buffalo State College is another story. The SUNY system’s only four-year urban campus saw its enrollment plunge from 9,118 in 2018 to 6,441 this year – nearly a 30% drop that’s further straining the school’s weakening financial health.

What’s going on? Now that in-person learning is back, colleges and universities are assessing their Fall 2022 enrollments and addressing the outlook.

Nationally, higher education enrollments are down 4.2% post-pandemic, as reported by Marketplace and U.S. News & World Report, with community colleges and smaller public institutions taking the brunt of the hit. Large, well-endowed and/or top-tier universities, on the other hand, appear to be on the rebound.

A look at how Western New York schools are faring supports that trend, with some exceptions.

UB – Buffalo Niagara's flagship university – is holding its own and growing slowly. Small, private schools – of which Western New York has an abundance – were already seeing enrollment drop pre-Covid-19. Those that took steps to improve it are doing better than others. The region's community colleges are struggling.

The challenges

Western New York’s eight counties have 21 colleges and universities competing for a shrinking number of students. Covid-19 forced them to hone online programs that are not going away, but also resulted in high school students experiencing learning gaps that make getting into college – and staying there – more of a hurdle.

Demographics are working against colleges, too. Population forecasts have the number of traditional college students – 18-year-olds from privileged backgrounds – falling off a cliff in 2025. That means schools need to look to other demographics that have not been the usual recruitment targets.

Colleges and universities say they need to woo more returning and non-traditional students, new Americans and first-generation students, as well as online and international students.

Many schools, especially community colleges, are devising new programs to serve workforce needs of the region’s industries, which include offering shorter-term certifications, rather than four-year degrees in some fields.

“One thing that’s important is that we think differently about who our students are,” Canisius College President Steve K. Stoute said.

“How do we support the 39 million adults in the United States with some college credit and no credential – and I believe that number is 2 million in New York state alone,” he said. “How do we help our business and community leaders solve their workforce development challenges? These are the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Front-line colleges

The colleges suffering most from pandemic enrollment drops are those serving the most vulnerable students. Buffalo State and community colleges were already struggling pre-pandemic, and Covid-19 greatly exacerbated that.

Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner said her school’s role as the only four-year state school in Buffalo makes it a key entry point to higher education for lower-income and first-generation college students, who face more obstacles to college. She said 60% of Buffalo State students come from underrepresented populations.

“The post-pandemic challenge continues to be very present on our campus, which is the most diverse campus in Western New York,” said Conway-Turner, who is slated to retire at the end of the current academic year. “We serve a population that was hit really hard, so it shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Rebuilding enrollment will take time and greater efforts to provide more academic and financial support to help those students succeed, she said.

She pointed to the Buffalo State Foundation’s new GRIT Scholarship, a merit scholarship based not on GPA, but on a student’s demonstrated “Guts, Resilience, Impact and Tenacity.” Any faculty member or advisor can nominate a student for financial support and other assistance.

“We have been involved with many, many conversations with donors who have been generous in helping us start new scholarships like GRIT,” Conway-Turner said. “We also have developed emergency funds for students because sometimes one thing happens that can derail you. So providing support to our students at a greater level is very much a part of our mission.”

Buffalo State is also expanding athletics, including implementing new programs in women’s wrestling, men’s volleyball and gymnastics, and saw a 30% increase in student athletes from last year to this year, Conway-Turner said.

The college has been working more closely with SUNY Erie Community College to transition students from ECC to Buffalo State, she said.

Community colleges

As the most affordable first step to higher education, community colleges also serve a more vulnerable population, and many have seen enrollment plummet in recent years.

At ECC, years of declining enrollment and financial woes took a toll well before Covid-19. The situation led new ECC President David Balkin to cut more than 150 positions through retirement incentives and layoffs within four months after he took office in February.

Balkin has had an uphill battle seeking to cut costs while building partnerships with area industries to feed their workforce needs. Among the successes are programs with two large automotive companies, Erie County Medical Center and the Northland Workforce Training Center’s industry partners to train workers in the high-demand fields of auto care and repair, health care and advanced manufacturing.

Balkin, now suspended with pay following a reported argument with a student, also promoted psychology Prof. Erickson Neilans to vice president for enrollment management, a position that’s already making a difference. Neilans recently conducted an email survey of “stopped out” students that found the No. 1 reason is financial. He is launching a pilot program with a new WNY startup company, Arbol, a crowdfunding platform, to help under-funded college students raise money to continue their education.

“We are starting with students who stopped out in fall 2021 and spring 2022 who have outstanding balances with us, and we’re looking to leverage Arbol’s platform and micro-grants to get them to come back and complete their studies,” Neilans said.

ECC is also holding information sessions to recruit some of the 1,200 high school students taking its advanced credit and dual enrollment classes to ECC and to attract adult learners looking to advance in their jobs, Neilans said.

Niagara County Community College is also forming partnerships with industry partners to fill workforce needs, especially in health care. The college just launched a new partnership with People, Inc. to train current staff at the health services agency in nursing to fill a gaping need amid a widespread nursing shortage.

Small private colleges

WNY’s small, private colleges are using different strategies to stand out in a crowded field, with some success. Several have improved campus aesthetics, athletics and branding to set themselves apart and attract new students.

But private schools also are facing a more formidable challenge from the state's public schools, which can offer free tuition to eligible in-state residents through the Excelsior scholarship program.

St. Bonaventure University is seeing rewards of efforts begun under its previous president, the late Dennis DePerro, said its new president, Jeff Gingerich. The Catholic Franciscan university’s enrollment rose from 2,100 in 2017 to 2,624 this year, including a freshman class of 571, the largest in 20 years.

Gingerich cited three reasons for that. The school reassessed programs to reflect market demand, resulting in new offerings in sports media, health science, sports management, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy and nursing, as well as online graduate programs like counselor education.

It also added extracurriculars, including men’s lacrosse, and is forming an esports team to compete with other schools at popular computer games, Gingerich said.

And the school expanded its marketing in Buffalo and Rochester, including focusing on its values with a “Heart Meets Mind” message.

“I think our Franciscan values centered around compassion and integrity have resonated with students who are tired of living in a society that seems to get more divisive with each passing day,” Gingerich said.

Adding value and values

Emphasizing diversity and social justice is part of new president Steve K. Stoute's plan for Canisius College, where enrollment is down from about 3,200 in 2018 to 2,450 this year - a 23% drop.

Stoute looks to an increase in new students – 550 freshmen and transfer students this fall – as an optimistic sign. Canisius’ 2022 freshman class numbered 478 – 5% bigger than last year’s, and 15% bigger than two years ago.

Even more important, he said, the new students included historically high numbers of first-generation and students of color from a wider geographic area: 32% identify as people of color, and 26% are first-generation college students, Stoute said, and they hail from 24 states and 14 countries.

Canisius recently announced a new policy eliminating standardized tests from consideration for admission, removing a barrier to bring even more diverse students to campus.

“Test-free admission supports our commitment to justice,” Stoute said. “It says to young people, ‘If you do what you need to do in high school, if you work really hard, if you tell your story, your unique personal story, Canisius can be a part of your future.' ”

Three other small colleges, D’Youville, Daemen and Medaille, changed their names and status to “university” this year by adding in-demand graduate programs, especially in health science fields, to support the region as a medical destination.

Greg Nayor, Daemen’s vice president for strategic initiatives, said the school is offering more support, including tutoring and counseling, via its Student Success Center and assistance from its Career Services Center to keep students on a path to completion.

“Colleges and universities may be fine on overall enrollment, but retention is the real key here,” Nayor said. “Students entering during the Covid years have very real and significant struggles, so being able to keep them will be the challenge for all colleges and universities.”

University at Buffalo

As for UB, the SUNY system’s upstate flagship saw enrollment increase during the pandemic – from 31,923 in 2019 to 32,348 in fall 2020. That number has remained fairly flat, but is expected to rise as the pandemic recedes.

UB is experiencing “enrollment bulges” in newer, in-demand programs, especially engineering, computer science, data science and artificial intelligence, said Kemper Lewis, Dean of UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Early this year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced state support for a $102 million engineering building that will help the school continue to grow. The new building on UB’s North Campus is slated for completion in 2025.

Partnerships to cut costs

Most of the region’s small colleges have had no urge to merge – or at least no urge to use that word. But Medaille University and Trocaire College announced this year they will partner to reduce costs while boosting programs that complement each other, rather than competing.

Trocaire College’s fall 2022 enrollment on the first day of classes was 1,036, a decline of nearly 15% from 2018. Similarly, Medaille had a fall 2022 enrollment of 1,787, a drop of 17% since 2018.

The schools hope to share services while increasing educational opportunities and enrollment. With minimal overlap in programs, there’s potential to build on those that can feed each other – for instance, biology and health sciences classes for Medaille’s popular veterinary technician program could also prepare students for Trocaire’s nursing school.

Hilbert College in Hamburg, meanwhile, is celebrating its highest enrollment in the school’s 65-year history. The Franciscan school welcomed 388 new students, 76% more than fall 2021. Hilbert’s overall enrollment also rose nearly 18% over the previous year, to 881, but it is still down 6% from 2018.

Hilbert pursued several initiatives to increase enrollment, said its president, Michael Brophy, including adding three new Division 3 sports – men’s football, women’s hockey, men’s and women’s track and field.

Hilbert also expanded access to the Say Yes to Education program by partnering with the CareerWise Greater Buffalo youth apprenticeship program matching high school youth with career opportunities. As a result, the college’s dual enrollment program grew from 660 students in 17 high schools to 1,950 students in 36 high schools in the past year.