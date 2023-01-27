Energy company seeks rezoning of rural land in Amherst for new solar farm project

An Albany-area alternative energy company is planning a new commercial solar farm project in Amherst's rural northeastern reaches.

Sol Source Power of Troy wants to erect a 7-megawatt community solar array on a 50.7-acre property at 800-850 New Road, northwest of Millersport Highway. The project would use about 30 acres of the site within a fenced area, and would involve installation of 12,012 panels, according to documents submitted to the Amherst Planning Board.

The site is owned by Ferdinando Cimato's Cimato Enterprises, which also has a 100-unit apartment complex on land to the south, and owns more than 10 acres of agricultural and industrial land to the northeast.

But part of the land is subject to a "declaration of restriction" from March 1985 that imposed a "general business" zoning on the eastern 3.4-acre portion of the site at 800 New Road, limiting potential uses. The rest of the land is zoned as "suburban agricultural," so Sol Source and Cimato asked the Amherst Planning Board to remove the restriction and rezone the property as suburban agricultural for consistency. Sol Source and Cimato will then merge the parcels.