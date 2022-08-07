Empty Amazon warehouse in Hamburg gets scrutiny over tax breaks

As Amazon.com seeks more than $124 million in tax breaks for a massive distribution center in Niagara County, the e-commerce giant is facing scrutiny in Hamburg over a warehouse that was completed in March but remains empty – despite the company getting nearly $7 million in tax breaks for that smaller project.

Workers spent 11 months building the 181,500-square-foot building at the intersection of Lakeshore and Bayview roads, and have completed the fit-out of the $47.2 million facility with the shelving, racking and other equipment necessary to operate it.

But Amazon has not yet occupied the warehouse, and has not given a firm date on when it plans to do so. Amazon officials did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

"It’s finished. It’s fit-out. But they have not moved in yet," said Sean Doyle, executive director of the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency. "It's a concern. We're monitoring it."

The Hamburg IDA had approved a package of $6.85 million in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks for the project in February 2021. The company pledged to employ at least 100 workers within two years of completion – 50 full-time employees and 50 part-timers – but has not yet hired any.

However, Amazon has until March 2024 to reach that goal, or face potential clawbacks for a breach of contract. The 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property doesn't start until 2023.

"They're compliant," Doyle said. "They're in that period where you get two years after project completion to get to full employment."

Amazon has been aggressively expanding for several years, capitalizing on the massive increase in online sales and demand for home delivery from consumers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has doubled its U.S. warehouse capacity since the end of 2019, to 387.1 million square feet, with over 1,200 distribution centers.

But that expansion has now outpaced its retail business, which is slowing. The company admitted earlier this year that it now has too much space, which contributed to excess costs in the first quarter, and its first quarterly loss in seven years. So it's subletting 10 million square feet of warehouse space and reducing spending on new facilities, while halting or delaying work on at least 16 projects nationwide.

Doyle did not say that was the case in Hamburg, however, and even speculated that the project might have been finished sooner than the company expected, given the well-documented supply-chain problems with building materials. He said Amazon officials will be providing updates to the IDA board at its Aug. 17 meeting.

"The last I've talked to them, they're fully committed," Doyle said.

Amazon is paying rent to the developer, and is working on final details, including activating the 250 electric-vehicle chargers, he said. He added that the company had planned to occupy the warehouse by the December holiday season.

"I don't see that happening, just practically," Doyle said.

In the meantime, Doyle said, the company and its developer – Bayview Road Associates, an affiliate of Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group – have met the construction spending and employment goals, generating about $13 million in wages for construction jobs, with 84,000 hours of local labor. Amazon and Bayview also earned the sales-tax exemptions of more than $1.314 million on purchases of equipment and materials.

So in combining the wages and tax revenues so far, he explained, the project has produced $9 of economic benefit for every $1 of incentives.

"At this point, we're just monitoring it," Doyle said. "The project is compliant. And it's been a success so far in terms of the local labor."

Located in the Lake Erie Commerce Center and designed by architectural firm Gensler, the new facility was built on 57.4 acres of land owned by Walden, across from a FedEx Corp. distribution center that was built several years ago. The project was supported by construction unions, but criticized by community and labor activists such as the Coalition for Economic Justice and state Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.