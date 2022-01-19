Employers launching 'boot camp' to train more tech workers

Five big-name employers are backing a data analytics "boot camp" to train workers in skills that will help them get hired for technology jobs.

The 12-week program, which kicks off next week, is supported by ACV Auctions, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, M&T Bank, Moog Inc. and Rich Products.

The goal is to increase the region's pool of workers who are trained as data analysts, ready to be hired once they complete the program. Organizers say they focused on recruiting students from groups that are under-represented in technology, including people of color, women and veterans.

The boot camp is part of a broader push by the region to develop a workforce that can meet technology needs at companies in a variety of sectors, not just startups. And it's a way for the five companies to create their own pipeline of potential tech hires.

The inaugural class will consist of 21 students. The students weren't required to have any technical experience or college education to participate, and will receive a stipend for living expenses during the program. The sponsoring employers are covering the costs of the program. The students will also receive free lunch and complimentary parking.