Employers launching 'boot camp' to train more tech workers

Five big-name employers are backing a data analytics "boot camp" to train workers in skills that will help them get hired for technology jobs.
The 12-week program, which kicks off next week, is supported by ACV Auctions, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, M&T Bank, Moog Inc. and Rich Products.
The goal is to increase the region's pool of workers who are trained as data analysts, ready to be hired once they complete the program. Organizers say they focused on recruiting students from groups that are under-represented in technology, including people of color, women and veterans.
The boot camp is part of a broader push by the region to develop a workforce that can meet technology needs at companies in a variety of sectors, not just startups. And it's a way for the five companies to create their own pipeline of potential tech hires.
M &T Bank poured nearly $58 million into its tech hub at Seneca One tower.
The inaugural class will consist of 21 students. The students weren't required to have any technical experience or college education to participate, and will receive a stipend for living expenses during the program. The sponsoring employers are covering the costs of the program. The students will also receive free lunch and complimentary parking.
M&T Bank’s Tech Academy, located on the 23rd floor of Seneca One tower, will host and coordinate the program. The nonprofit organization General Assembly, M&T’s educational partner for the Tech Academy, will lead the training. TechBuffalo, a regional nonprofit, helped with recruiting and implementation.
Data analysts are in great demand, at all kinds of employers, said Sarah Tanbakuchi, president and CEO of TechBuffalo.
"This is a multi-industry collaboration to foster homegrown tech talent and connect that talent to meaningful career opportunities," she said.
The students who complete the program will get to interview for jobs with the sponsoring companies, she said.
Data analysts help businesses make better data-based decisions, Tanbakuchi said.
"This is a national challenge, a shortage of this type of talent, and we're investing locally to solve that," she said.
Kevin Ruggiero, Moog Inc.'s chief information officer, said companies in different industries "share the same challenge around having a robust tech workforce in the Buffalo region.
"We recognize that we can do something more actively, by creating new pipelines and bringing opportunities to people who maybe never saw themselves having a career in tech before, or maybe never had the opportunity, and identifying those people who have the ability to enter the field," Ruggiero said.
