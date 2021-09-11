Employers await vaccine mandate details: ''Another cost of doing business in the Covid era'

The added costs of testing will be passed on to consumers, just as other Covid-19-related expenses have been, Confer said, such as the cost of personal protection equipment, Covid-19-related leave and additional labor.

"It's not cheap to do business in a pandemic, but it's better than the alternative of sick workers and families or a closed business," Confer said.

Confer said he has heard from workers who have cultural or religious objections to the vaccination, or are afraid it might not be safe, and said he will not require them to get the shot against their will. Instead, the company will opt for weekly testing of the roughly 60 workers who have declined the vaccine.

He hopes he will be allowed to provide workers with standard, FDA-approved at-home tests to minimize disruption at the factory. If not, he will hold weekly on-site testing clinics and pay each worker 15 to 30 minutes of overtime to cover the time they spend getting tested.

Confer Plastics is already understaffed, and he expects to lose as many as a dozen more unvaccinated workers who might not want to submit to weekly testing. On the other hand, he thinks his planned policy to test workers rather than require the vaccine may attract new workers who do not want to get the shot.

