Empire State Development plans stabilization of historic Hutchinson Chapel of the Innocents

wind storm aftermath

A tree is uprooted on Busti Avenue, resting on a fence and a portion of the former Hutchinson Chapel, on Nov. 16, 2020.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
The historic Hutchinson Memorial Chapel of the Holy Innocents at the former Episcopal Church Home site on the West Side is about to get some needed attention from the state agency that has owned it for a decade.

Empire State Development Corp. is planning a series of maintenance and repairs in order to stabilize the chapel at 825 Busti Ave. and 24 Rhode Island St., which is the last remaining structure on a landmark site near the Peace Bridge that once contained multiple buildings.

It was part of a onetime nursing home complex owned by the Episcopal Diocese that had closed, but became the subject of intense interest for several years as the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority – which operates the international bridge – contemplated incorporating the 3.72-acre property into a new and bigger duty-free store, as part of a revamped U.S. bridge plaza. That would have increased the plaza size from 17 acres to 25, but was too costly.

Even after the failure of the 10-year effort to build a "signature" bridge, the authority still proceeded to acquire an $8 million lien on the nursing home in 2012, agreeing at a public auction to pay $1 million to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the property. The authority still holds the lien on the property, but there are no longer any plans to use it for a bridge plaza. 

Instead, it ended up a year later in the hands of the state's economic development agency, which acquired it as part of its mission to stem urban blight because it viewed it as a "public safety concern" and cited its "strategic location," said ESD spokeswoman Laura Magee.

Since then, she added, ESD completed asbestos remediation for the site and demolished all of the other five buildings except for the chapel because they were vacant and in disrepair. That includes Thornton Hall, a much larger building that was connected to the chapel and named a city landmark in 1980, and which preservationists argued for saving. But the chapel remained, although its condition declined from lack of investment.

Now, ESD is undertaking $400,000 of work needed to stabilize the chapel for future potential development, Magee said. That includes replacing the slate roof with asphalt shingles, repairing the masonry and ornamental features and removing a steeple that is at risk of falling off, according to the Buffalo Preservation Board.

