Embattled St. Ann's Church gets a savior in new buyer

A group of local businesspeople and investors is buying the St. Ann's Church and Shrine complex, with the intention of preserving the church while turning the rectory and school building into a facility for short-term mental health care.

Gary DeCarlo of CRE Global, who represented the buyers, said the group has the four-building complex at 651 Broadway under contract with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for an undisclosed price, with hopes of closing the purchase within 60 days.

But he could not identify the group's leader or any of its members because of a nondisclosure agreement, since the deal is not yet final. He said the group's leader – whom he described as a businessman – wants to meet first with city officials and the common councilman for that district prior to going public.

"He wants to remain confidential at this time," said DeCarlo, who worked with partner Andrea Brozyna on the deal. "We've been working with him on this property for over a year."

DeCarlo said the buyers will invest at least $22.5 million into the complex over the next five years, including renovations and preservation work that may be sorely needed after 10 years of disuse since it was closed as an active church.