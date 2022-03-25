Embattled St. Ann's Church gets a savior in new buyer

A group of local businesspeople and investors is buying the St. Ann's Church and Shrine complex, with the intention of preserving the church while turning the rectory and school building into a facility for short-term mental health care.
Gary DeCarlo of CRE Global, who represented the buyers, said the group has the four-building complex at 651 Broadway under contract with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for an undisclosed price, with hopes of closing the purchase within 60 days.
But he could not identify the group's leader or any of its members because of a nondisclosure agreement, since the deal is not yet final. He said the group's leader – whom he described as a businessman – wants to meet first with city officials and the common councilman for that district prior to going public.
"He wants to remain confidential at this time," said DeCarlo, who worked with partner Andrea Brozyna on the deal. "We've been working with him on this property for over a year."
DeCarlo said the buyers will invest at least $22.5 million into the complex over the next five years, including renovations and preservation work that may be sorely needed after 10 years of disuse since it was closed as an active church.
That's a relief to preservationists and community advocates, particularly the former parishioners of St. Ann's, who have been fighting to revive the 216-foot-long church, which once held as many as 1,600 people for Sunday Mass. The neo-Gothic structure was built from 1878 to 1886, but was threatened with demolition by the Diocese after it closed in 2012. The shrine has already been removed.
"It’s good news if the entire complex is preserved and repaired," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. "If this new owner has deep enough pockets to restore the church, that's great."
The church is a city landmark, and is one several historic buildings in the city that have been considered "endangered" and at risk of demolition in the future because they weren't being maintained. Any work on it would fall under the purview of the Buffalo Preservation Board, as well as the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service.
The buyers plan to retain the church largely as it is, DeCarlo said. The Diocese will remove religious artifacts and statues, but the stained-glass windows and pews will stay, and everything else will remain intact. It cannot be used as a religious institution again, under rules imposed by the Diocese, but the buyers want to turn it into a community service building, potentially as meeting or event space.
"The building will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity, and the former congregation and the neighbors do not have to worry about St. Ann's," DeCarlo stressed. "It will stay intact and be treated with reverence."
The rectory and school building will be the focus of reuse. DeCarlo said the buyer already operates a licensed mental-health facility elsewhere in the area and wants to bring the same services to St. Ann's.
Plans call for the rectory to be used for nonemergency mental health and substance abuse care, with 125 beds for overnight stays of three to four days. DeCarlo stressed that it's not a methadone clinic or similar operation, and will not receive ambulances.
"It's more mental health than anything else," he said.
Meanwhile, the school building will house administrative offices and a research lab, related to the health facility.
The group does not have plans for the convent.
"We need to reassess the condition of that building," DeCarlo said. "The building has some issues that we need to deal with."