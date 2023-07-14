The former Elmwood Small Animal Hospital that closed earlier this year has reopened with new facilities, new owners and a new name, North Buffalo Animal Hospital.
Veterinarians Dr. Reed Stevens and Dr. David Gurzak bought the practice at 1606 Kenmore Ave. from Dr. Ganon Harish, who recently retired after 52 years. The co-owners closed the hospital for a couple of months of renovations, including adding new diagnostic and treatment equipment, and reopened this week.
The new venture adds a third location to Stevens’ two other animal hospitals, West Side Pet Clinic and Ellicott Street Animal Clinic. Gurzak left VCA Blue Cross Animal Hospital of Amherst to join Stevens in their new practice.
The new hospital preserves and expands a pet care operation that had been treating dogs and cats in North Buffalo since 1947. The late Dr. Harold Scheffler founded the Elmwood Small Animal Hospital on Elmwood Avenue and sold it to Harish in 1971. In 2008, Harish relocated the practice around the corner to Kenmore Avenue.
Besides Stevens and Gurzak, new veterinarian Dr. Alyssa Kramer, a recent graduate of Ontario Veterinary College, will practice at North Buffalo Animal Hospital, which features newly renovated exam, treatment and waiting rooms and a dentistry suite.
