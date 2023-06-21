After more than two years of preparation, the developers behind the Elmwood Crossing project in the Elmwood Village are ready to proceed with renovating the largest and last component of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo: the two towers and core hospital buildings.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate – which have teamed up on the $150 million redevelopment project for six years – are preparing to submit their plans for the Tanner and Variety towers and the Alfiero Building to city officials within the next 30 to 45 days.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That will begin a municipal review process that, if approved, would culminate in the start of construction in January 2024, and completion of the final redevelopment of the vacant hospital complex by late 2025.

It would finish a long process that began when Kaleida Health built the new John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, resulting in the closure and sale of the century-old historic hospital complex.

" It’s been a long process, five years in. There's obviously been a lot of hurdles with the pandemic in the middle of it, but we’re anxious to put that behind us and move forward," said Tom Fox, Ellicott's director of development. " Nobody like to see a vacant hospital."

On Wednesday evening, the developers laid out their proposal in a presentation hosted by Common Council Member David Rivera.

The proposal envisions creating 135 apartments and condominiums in four central buildings, along with 94,000 square feet of commercial space. It would include additional underground parking, as well as a new pocket park on the eastern end of the complex between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue, alongside Alfiero and buildings at 84 Hodge and 187 Bryant.

That's on top of 216 other apartments, senior apartments and townhomes, 22,000 square feet of commercial space, and a day care that are either completed or under construction in six related projects – all part of the new Elmwood Crossing community. The entire complex will also include 893 parking spaces – 614 in the former Gallagher Parking Ramp alone – with 488 set aside for residential use.

The latest project calls for:

31,000 square feet of commercial space on the first two floors of Variety Tower, 62 apartments on floors three through seven, and 27 condos on floors eight through 10. The basement and sub-basement would contain parking, mechanicals and storage. An earlier plan for three floors of 85 hotel rooms was abandoned during Covid, with the hotel rooms converted to 35 apartments instead.

31,000 square feet of commercial space on the first two floors of Tanner, with 38 apartments spread through floors three through nine.

7,000 square feet of commercial space on the first two floors of Building C, with eight apartments on the next two floors.

25,000 square feet of commercial space on the second and third floors of Alfiero.

The developers and their architects have been taking into account the historic nature of the complex, but especially Tanner and Building C. That's critical because the project's financing relies heavily on state and federal historic tax credits, so the design had to pass muster with the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service.

"They’re critical, for sure," Fox said of the tax credits. "Even before Covid they were, but after Covid, with what’s happened in the market and interest rates, it’s dire for us to have that support."

That process took longer than expected, however – from June 2021 through December 2022 – and was complicated by a mix of historic and non-historic structures, and the insistence by NPS that the developers comply with federal standards on all the buildings.

That led to an initial denial letter in May 2022, when the Park Service rejected a proposal for seven individual townhomes on the southern facade of Variety. NPS also imposed strict guidelines on the facade reconstruction of even the nonhistoric buildings, rejecting the proposed wall materials for Variety and Alfiero, and a balcony design for Variety, saying neither could project outward from the facade surface.

"With those being part of the historic campus, you have to follow the Secretary of the Interior’s standards to a 'T,'" Fox said. "The townhome addition was a hard no."

Ultimately, the redesigned plan was approved in December as "minimally" meeting preservation standards.

The proposal will go to the Buffalo Planning Board for site plan review, followed by the start of interior cleanout on Aug. 15 and construction drawings are due by Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, earlier phases of Elmwood Crossing are either finished or underway, including:

The new EduKids day care at 125 Hodge, which opened in December 2020.

The Pardee at 451 Elmwood Ave., with 26 apartments and 22,000 square feet of commercial space. That was finished in December 2021, with commercial tenants including Five Star Bank, Billionaire Creamery, Pamper Parlor, Noble and LeChase Construction. Another three letters-of-intent are pending for the remaining 7,000 square feet of available space.

The Folwell, in which People Inc. converted the former MH Building at 140 Hodge into 44 senior apartments. The project opened in May.

The Barton, with 24 apartments in the former Building D on Hodge, which is expected to finish in October.

The Annex at 245 Bryant, with 36 apartments planned upon completion in summer 2024. The building has been cleaned out.

188-204 West Utica St., which will feature 36 apartments and 50 townhomes. It's now under design, after a shift in the plan to focus only on residential use.

Elmwood Crossing Parking Ramp, which reopened after upgrades to the former Gallagher Ramp. All traffic goes through the entrance on Elmwood, and a mural is being commissioned for the western facade.

An earlier plan for a boutique hotel and a grocery store as part of Elmwood Crossing were both abandoned.