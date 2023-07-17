The developers behind the conversion of the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into Elmwood Crossing were treated Monday to a rare occurrence for a major construction project coming before the city Planning Board: praise from the often prickly Elmwood Village community.

Instead of lambasting the latest phase of the project or criticizing the developers, five community representatives – three of whom have sat on the project advisory committee for years – complimented not only the plan, but, particularly, the companies' efforts to work with the community.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are seeking city approval for the latest and biggest phase of their overall $150 million project – the transformation of four core hospital buildings between Bryant and Hodge streets into 94,000 square feet of commercial space and 135 residential apartments and condominiums.

"We’ve gone through a lot. We’ve had ups and downs," said Peggy Poriarty, president of the Bryant-Oakland-Summer Association, who has participated on the committee since 2015. "But, generally speaking, we've dealt with everything that were issues before, so we're happy with this."

"We’re really supportive of the project," said Carly Battin, who lives on Oakland Place, has been on the committee since 2012 and formerly served as executive director of the Elmwood Village Association.

This is part of the much-awaited central portion of the larger redevelopment that has been underway since 2017, as the team deals with the long-vacant 10-story Variety and nine-story Tanner towers, the Alfiero Building and Building C – the tallest and oldest of the structures that constituted the century-old hospital.

It had also been the subject of intense debate, critique and complaints from the community for years while the buildings sat vacant and neighbors demanded action and progress.

But on Monday, as Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox presented details of the new project for site plan approval during a public hearing, it was largely met with support, including from Common Council member David Rivera, whose district includes the project site.

"The applicant has done extensive engagement for the community," said Valerie Malia, senior legislative assistant for Rivera. "It has been generally well-received by the community."

In the works for more than two years, but held up by 18 months of negotiation with state and federal historic-preservation authorities, the project features commercial office space spread out on the first two floors across the buildings, with 54 parking spaces in the basement and sub-basement of Variety, and the residential units on the upper floors.

Half the units will be two-bedroom apartments, while the rest will be one- and three-bedroom units, with a few studios. Most will be rentals, except for condos on the top three floors of Variety.

The former emergency vehicle access to the hospital will be turned into a ramp to access the parking, while a new pedestrian entrance will be introduced along Bryant. And a narrow one-acre pocket park will stretch from Bryant to Hodge, with public greenspace, playground, rain garden, art installations, seating areas, walking paths and shade trees.

"You can see how much work has been done on Variety tower and how much work and time and sweat was spent on that," said Bill Smeltz, who lives on Hodge.

To be sure, there was some criticism about inconsistency among documents, improper signage on the site, and questions about why the details of the amended "planned unit development" zoning agreement could not be obtained from the city clerk, the Common Council or the developer.

"Our clients would like to see this project move forward in a way that is healthy and characteristic of the neighborhood," said attorney Benjamin Sachs of the Law Office of Stephanie Adams, who said he represented several neighbors of the project. "We need to know that the Green Code and conditions in the PUD will be applied in a manner that meets the requirements."

And some people expressed a desire for still more greenspace – on top of the pocket park – and for a better pedestrian crossing at Elmwood and Hodge. Fox said the developer would try to "embellish the green space a little more," and could talk to the city about a pedestrian signal.

But even among the few critics, the focus was on the progress.

"Overall, our clients are grateful to see work initiated, as the present state of the property is dilapidated and detracts from the quality of life of the neighborhood," Sachs said.

However, the Planning Board tabled the project until July 31 because the developers had failed to adequately post notice of the meeting and its plans in advance. Even so, Fox said the company hopes to start demolition and abatement next month, complete construction drawings by November, start construction in January and finish after 18 months in late 2025.

"The applicant has done as good a job as can be done to keep two different opinions in the neighborhood satisfied," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said. "Neither one is satisfied 100%, which probably means it’s as good as it can be."