Neighborhood opposition to a mixed-use development project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway has quieted from its previous roar, but concerns have not vanished.

About 30 residents and business owners in the Elmwood Village gathered Saturday morning to receive a progress update and share parking fears about the controversial Elmwood Bidwell project that sits immediately northwest of Elmwood Avenue's intersection with Bidwell Parkway.

Unlike a January meeting when Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development faced neighborhood opposition to a project that doubled in cost and proposed more residential units on a new fifth floor, Saturday's gathering in the back room of The Place restaurant focused on design updates and generally remained under control.

While the tone became testy at times, Paul Millstein, vice president and head of development for Douglas Development, said after the meeting he believed residents now better understood the new plan – after an abrupt change late last year – to transform eight vacant buildings into six retail stores and 48 "boutique" residential units within the next eight months.

"We went fast, it made information a little bit disorganized at times – we didn't take the normal year or two to go through it – but we've caught up now," Millstein said. "I think the community now understands it well. Some like it, some don't, that's the nature of the business."

Douglas Development will appear before the City of Buffalo's Planning Board on Monday to receive final site plan approval. Barring any snags, Millstein said construction will ramp up quickly.

"We've been on this corner a long time," he said. "It's been way too long for any of us."

In the meeting, the couple that owns the buildings housing Caffe Aroma, Jim's SteakOut and McGarret's voiced concerns about how the influx of residents and business patrons would affect the limited parking around these businesses. Others worried about traffic volume and parking in relation to the popular Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market that thrives during warm weather months. Another resident urged the developers to contact the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to increase the frequency of public bus transportation in the area.

Millstein reiterated that Elmwood Bidwell development residents could use a parking lot about a mile away by the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, but he clarified there will be no shuttle service connecting the two Douglas Development properties. When the developer suggested maybe four of the 40 or so renters would use a vehicle regularly, a resident fired back: "I think you're being unrealistic."

"If you are using your car every day, you are not going to rent from us," Millstein said. "If you use your car once a month or a weekend, you would – it's less than a mile, you'll ride your bike. We specifically put bike racks at the lot at the Richardson to make it convenient."

Lindsey Haubenreich, an attorney representing Douglas Development, said a transportation demand management plan indicated there was enough available parking on blocks near Elmwood during peak hours to accommodate new residents and businesses. Two racks with room for 11 bicycles apiece remain a key part of the plans, with a partnership with Reddy Bikeshare also expected.

Some business representatives shared support.

"This is going to be so good for all of the businesses," said Kristina Schmitt, a manager at Jack Rabbit, a trendy bar-restaurant just north of the site. Customers and residents "will Uber, they will ride bikes and they will find a parking spot. I think it will be incredible."

Paul Lang and Dan Buchanan of Carmina Wood Design shared renderings and emphasized how the five-story addition set back from the street would complement the historic façade facing Elmwood "more like a cousin than a brother."

Lang said the third and fourth stories will be brick, while the fifth story – approved last month by the City of Buffalo's Zoning Board as part of five variances from the Elmwood Village Green Code – would feature 17-foot by 42-foot Nichiha blocks for a modern look that would "break down the monotony of brick."

"We've approached this project as if it's a state Historic Preservation Project," said Lang, pointing to the restoration of windows and storefronts. The design firm is working with Trautman Associates and lead engineer John F. Daly, Lang confirmed.

The project's residential setup is six studios, 31 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom apartments. Millstein was hesitant to commit to rent prices; he estimated between $2 and $2.25 per square foot, but that the future market could dictate differently.

"It's a boutique building that will have a beautiful experience," he said, later adding: "We're spending a fortune to build this project."

Millstein detailed the trajectory of the developers' mission, which began as a wood addition while repurposing residential and reopening commercial businesses until conditions did not match plans.

"Our guys could not even walk through the building safely and do the environmental abatement because of the disrepair and years of neglect," Millstein said. "It wasn't salvageable, and we had to tear the whole thing down."

Douglas Development decided to maintain the historic front facades, which Millstein called "very valuable" to the project. Their precariousness necessitated accelerating the project timeline.

"It's floating in the air with very little holding it up, so we felt like we had to hustle," Millstein said. "We're very concerned that these are going to be in the middle of Elmwood Avenue, and once they're gone, they're gone."