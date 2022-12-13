Ellicott seeks tax breaks for Cattaraugus County apartment projects

Ellicott Development Co. wants to invest more than $14 million to bring 54 market-rate apartments to a pair of distressed portions of the western Southern Tier, if it can get tax breaks from the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency.

The Buffalo-based developer owned by Carl and William Paladino is proposing a pair of construction projects on two sites in the Town of Allegany and the City of Olean, near St. Bonaventure University.

The larger one, in Olean, would create 44 units in four buildings, while the one in Allegany would add eight apartments and two townhomes. Both would be in the rear of the properties, which already have commercial retail buildings in front.

Together, Ellicott is seeking more than $671,595 in sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks, plus unspecified payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements – typically the most lucrative part of a subsidy package – for the properties.

Ellicott said the IDA's help is "critical to the completion" of the two projects, which are "geared towards addressing the present shortage in available new housing in town, responding to a growing demand by the university and employment within local industry."

"The excessive escalation in costs of construction along with the cost of senior debt financing resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic far outweigh the rental rates that can reasonably be charged in this market for the multifamily product being proposed," Ellicott wrote in its application. "Without the requested financial assistance from the CCIDA, the project financials do not support us proceeding with the development."

IDA regulations normally prohibit incentives for market-rate housing, but the two proposals would be exceptions because they are in low-income areas with a shortfall of existing housing.

“We know that there has been an absolute void of market-rate apartments built in the greater Olean-Allegany area that has not been student housing, in decades,” said Corey R. Wiktor, executive director of the CCIDA. “Our community certainly needs and desires new and modern housing. So we are more than happy to support the proposed projects at hand, without a question.”

Olean

In Olean, Ellicott is seeking to build four two-story multifamily apartment buildings at 2101 W. State St., in two phases, for a total of 57,220 square feet of space. The 3.3-acre property currently holds two one-story commercial retail buildings along the south side of State, between South 19th and North 20th streets, with 144,619 square feet of space, but has just under an acre of vacant undeveloped land in back.

In the first phase of the $11.1 million project, the developer would put up a pair of two-story apartment buildings with 12 units in each, along the eastern property line. Then it would build a two-story building with eight apartments and another two-story, 12-unit building – both along the western portion of the site. The site is zoned for commercial, and the project was approved by the city in October.

Allegany

In Allegany, Ellicott wants to construct a two-story building at the rear of a 2.5-acre property at 3139 W. State St., which held the Desoto Motel, until it was torn down in 2015. Part of it now houses a Harbor Freight store that Ellicott built. But the rest of the property – at the southeast corner of West State and Desoto Lane – is vacant.

The proposed 12,036-square-foot building would contain eight market-rate apartments and two attached townhome units. The site is properly zoned for the project, which was approved by the town in April.