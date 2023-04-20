Ellicott Development Co. is planning to add a small apartment building adjacent to the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst, while a nearby medical products distributor wants to double the size of its Amherst warehouse, in a pair of new development projects in the region's largest suburb.

Buffalo-based Ellicott, through its Rensch Group affiliate, wants to construct an upscale three-story apartment building with 12 units at 3945 Rensch Road, in the midst of the residential and commercial neighborhood across Sweet Home Road from UB. The new building would replace a residential structure that would be demolished.

That area is dominated by the Villas on Rensch apartment complex, along with two hotels, a couple of restaurants, several office buildings, the Center for Inquiry and the Libraries Annex – all largely aimed at the university community.

The new project, designed by Sutton Architecture and Carmina Wood Design, would include recreation space between the building and the street, with 13 parking spaces, six bicycle spaces and an electric-vehicle charger.

Ellicott is asking the town to rezone the half-acre property from "residential district" to "center" to accommodate the project, which is expected to start this summer and finish in 2024.

The developer, which will also need site plan approval, says the proposed project and requested rezoning fits with the town's Bicentennial Comprehensive Plan and Conceptual Land Use Plan, and notes the nearby presence of student housing, commercial space and hotels.

Separately, meanwhile, Novum Medical Products plans to double its existing shipping-and-receiving warehouse and office facility on Creekside Drive.

The medical equipment manufacturer and distributor is proposing to construct a 10,525-square-foot addition in the back of its 10,486-square-foot warehouse at 80 Creekside. That would give it a facility of 21,011 square feet on its 2.2-acre parcel near Ellicott Creek, east of Niagara Falls Boulevard, which is zoned as research and development.

The project would also include eight more parking spaces, on top of the existing 16-space parking lot, but no additional entrance.

Novum specializes in pediatric and labor-and-delivery equipment, mobility equipment and various medical and patient furniture. Products include cribs, bassinets, metal carts, tables, chairs, beds, cabinets, chests, recliners, IV poles, stretchers, scooters, walkers, wheelchairs, stools and restraint straps.