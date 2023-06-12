Nearly six years after the Pope family sold the former site of George's Produce Market in Williamsville to Ellicott Development Co., the Buffalo-based developer is finally bringing forward its plan to turn the narrow sliver of property into a combination of housing and commercial space.

The firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is proposing to demolish two remaining structures at 5226-5228 Main St. and construct a four-story building, located between a KeyBank branch and a Wendy's fast-food restaurant.

The project would feature 10,930 square feet of ground-floor commercial space – equally split between restaurant and storefront – with 30 apartments on the upper three floors, or 10 units per floor.

It would also feature a 2,515-square-foot rooftop resident amenity area at the far end of the building, and a decorative building extension in the front along Main.

It would have a driveway entrance on Main, with 68 parking spaces extending along the side of the building, behind the building and along the diagonal back corner.

The Pope family had been selling fruits and vegetables from local farmers on the 1.7-acre property for almost 60 years, but the family relocated it to Wehrle Drive because of rising property values and taxes that had driven up the cost of staying on Main.

Ellicott has been holding the property in reserve since buying it for $850,000 in 2017.

Ellicott is seeking a rezoning of 0.6 acres and will submit for site plan approval by the Amherst Planning Board, and various municipal and state permits. The developer noted in its application that its proposal is in keeping with the recommended land use for the property just west of the village.

The property is located in a heavily commercial area, near a large retail plaza with a Tops Markets, as well as restaurants, banks, office buildings and other businesses.

The developer also needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for insufficient front parking setback, insufficient greenspace in the parking lot and excessive height, since the 50-foot-tall structure would exceed the limit of 45 feet.

Project attorney Sean Hopkins noted in the application that the project could be developed in the current zoning with a height of up to 65 feet and no variance, but the rezoning is more consistent with town goals.

If approved, construction would begin this summer, with completion in 2024.