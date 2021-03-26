Ellicott opens new downtown Tim Hortons and apartments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I know a lot of things are in the works, and people are looking at properties and evaluating projects in the area," Paladino said. "It’s pleasantly surprising that it’s happening quickly during the pandemic, but people are still fairly encouraged about development opportunities over there. You see a lot more people getting involved."

The new building is anchored by the 2,200-square-foot Tim Hortons on the ground floor at the corner of William, along with a 3,000-square-foot retail space next to it. No tenant is lined up for that space yet.

Upstairs are three large market-rate apartments, including two two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment overlooking the corner of Michigan and William. They range in size from 1,100 to 1,700 square feet, with rents of $1,400 to $1,800 per month.

He said workers are still putting finishing touches on the apartments, which will be ready for leasing by May 1, but he doesn't expect any difficulty filling them. "We’re getting a lot of calls on them," Paladino said. "Those will be leased up very quickly, as soon as they’re done."

Around the corner. Ellicott also plans to start work shortly on 177 Elm. "Hopefully we can get the whole Elm Street corridor, and the Michigan Street corridor going," Paladino said. "It’ll be good for downtown."

