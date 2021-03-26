Ellicott opens new downtown Tim Hortons and apartments

Care for an apartment with your morning coffee and doughnut?
Ellicott Development Co. has opened its newest mixed-use project in Buffalo, with a new Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop below three new market-rate apartments on Michigan Avenue.
It's the latest in a series of similar real estate ventures by the Buffalo developer in the downtown area designed to bring more retail and residential options. But this one also comes with a rich cultural history, and one that officials hope will inspire further projects.
The two-story building at 474 Michigan, at William Street, sits in the middle of the African American Heritage Corridor, in the shadow of the commemorative arch over the street, and adjacent to the site of the former Little Harlem Hotel.
Officials with Ellicott and the Heritage Corridor Commission hope it will only the start of more redevelopment activity along the 3.5-mile corridor.
"We have been seeing great momentum in this corridor, and today symbolizes the growth and continued progress," said Terry Alford, executive director of the Heritage Corridor Commission, which will start work next month with consultants that specialize in historic districts. "It serves as a first step in the transformation of this corridor."
Ellicott Development CEO William Paladino noted that there's already growing interest among both developers and potential tenants in moving to the long-neglected East Side.
"I know a lot of things are in the works, and people are looking at properties and evaluating projects in the area," Paladino said. "It’s pleasantly surprising that it’s happening quickly during the pandemic, but people are still fairly encouraged about development opportunities over there. You see a lot more people getting involved."
The new building is anchored by the 2,200-square-foot Tim Hortons on the ground floor at the corner of William, along with a 3,000-square-foot retail space next to it. No tenant is lined up for that space yet.
Upstairs are three large market-rate apartments, including two two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom apartment overlooking the corner of Michigan and William. They range in size from 1,100 to 1,700 square feet, with rents of $1,400 to $1,800 per month.
He said workers are still putting finishing touches on the apartments, which will be ready for leasing by May 1, but he doesn't expect any difficulty filling them. "We’re getting a lot of calls on them," Paladino said. "Those will be leased up very quickly, as soon as they’re done."
Around the corner. Ellicott also plans to start work shortly on 177 Elm. "Hopefully we can get the whole Elm Street corridor, and the Michigan Street corridor going," Paladino said. "It’ll be good for downtown."