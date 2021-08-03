Ellicott loses extra-wide driveway for Allentown building

Sorry, you can't keep that big entry.
Ellicott Development Co. came up short Thursday in its effort to retain easy access to several parking spaces tucked underneath the elevated second floor of a four-story Allentown office building.
The developer had sought a zoning variance to allow it to retain an unusually wide 36-foot "curb cut" to the property at 560 Delaware Ave., at the northwest corner of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. That curb cut had already been installed before the developer bought the 62-year-old tan-brick building from McGuire Group in 2002, and had enabled it to offer some of the covered parking to the tenants on either side of the main entrance.
The building had been home to McGuire Group and Gurney Becker & Bourne, among others, but both have relocated, and there are no apartments.
But the city is planning a series of streetscape and infrastructure improvements to Allen Street, and the Department of Public Works had notified Ellicott that the curb cut would be reduced to 14 feet. That would cut off at least two parking spaces on the right-hand side, forcing those tenants "to find parking elsewhere, more than likely on-street parking in Allentown, which already has a high demand for on-street parking," said Ellicott's Jeremy Wassel.
However, the ZBA found the variance would have a "negative impact to pedestrian traffic" along the street, so the panel denied Ellicott's request.
The panel – in a very long and busy meeting – separately also denied four variances for 62 E. Amherst St., where owner Fayez Almuganahi wants to expand and double the size of his convenience store, while adding additional retail space for a laundromat. The store, which also has gas pumps in front, has been in operation for quite a while, and is located just a couple blocks from the Amherst Street Metro Rail station on Main Street.
Project architect Anthony James said that the owner wants to expand, but complying with the Green Code would mean blocking parking on the other side. But a neighboring property owner complained that the proposed expansion would be too close to his building, cutting the amount of natural daylight coming in.
Meanwhile, the city panel approved a variance to allow Elissa Douglas to add a seventh apartment to the building at 17 N. Pearl St., which she acquired a year ago from developer Nick Sinatra.
Douglas found the building – which currently has six units, including one in the basement – was "in deteriorating condition" when she bought it, particularly the lower level, which had multiple code violations, said architect Kathy Kinan. "The basement was so deteriorated and waterlogged and full of mold that she had to completely clear it out," said Kinan, who was hired to redesign that part of the building in particular, especially the entrance and access.
"The building really was in a state of disrepair," Douglas said. "The problem is there was a leaky faucet that Sinatra just never cured. It wasn't water coming in from the outside. It was water coming in from the inside of the building that had been ignored and neglected."
But then Douglas and Kinan decided to convert the other half of the basement – which had been used for storage – into another studio apartment, which was allowed by building code but needed a zoning variance. "The neighbors are excited to have me there and make improvements to the property that’s been long neglected," Douglas said.
The ZBA also backed width and setback variances for the addition of 15 new three-bedroom townhouse units in four buildings on the McCarley Gardens property at 172 Goodell St., as part of the wholesale upgrades and renovations to the low-income community just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The facelift will include new kitchen and bathroom finishes, flooring, paint, sidewalks and other features.
Longtime owner St. John Baptist Church is working with Brooklyn-based BFC Partners on the $20 million project to refresh the 135 of the 146 apartments in the community. The developers will use the new units to help with temporarily or permanently relocating residents while their apartments are renovated. The proposed buildings, while longer than allowed by code, are actually smaller than what have existed there for decades.
And the board approved modified variances for the planned Niagara Studios project by London-based Great Point Media at 1155 Niagara St., which is moving ahead now with a smaller proposed second phase that adds two 5,000-square-foot sound stages to the original 20,000-square-foot studio and support spaces.
The variances allow for reduced first-floor transparency and a larger-than-allowed blank wall that will have a public mural on it, as well as a surface parking lot along West Street that will be used for outdoor filming and for staging actor trailers. The project is supported by Common Council member David Rivera and Rich Products Corp.
In other matters, the ZBA:
- Approved a one-year extension of the variances for Symphony Management Group’s The Lawrence apartment project, at 983 Michigan Ave. The project was delayed by litigation that the city and developer won, and then by financial challenges caused by the pandemic.
- Rejected a request by a neighboring property owner for a rehearing of variances granted for a proposed KFC Restaurant at 2230 Elmwood Ave. The neighbor claimed he didn’t know about the prior hearing.
- Tabled a proposed Burger King restaurant at 2335 South Park Ave., at the applicant’s request, because the company is still working to compile the financial evidence to justify needed variances that were previously tabled.