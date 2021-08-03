Ellicott loses extra-wide driveway for Allentown building

"The building really was in a state of disrepair," Douglas said. "The problem is there was a leaky faucet that Sinatra just never cured. It wasn't water coming in from the outside. It was water coming in from the inside of the building that had been ignored and neglected."

But then Douglas and Kinan decided to convert the other half of the basement – which had been used for storage – into another studio apartment, which was allowed by building code but needed a zoning variance. "The neighbors are excited to have me there and make improvements to the property that’s been long neglected," Douglas said.

The ZBA also backed width and setback variances for the addition of 15 new three-bedroom townhouse units in four buildings on the McCarley Gardens property at 172 Goodell St., as part of the wholesale upgrades and renovations to the low-income community just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The facelift will include new kitchen and bathroom finishes, flooring, paint, sidewalks and other features.