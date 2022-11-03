 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellicott Development pursues six-story project at Main-Best

1127 Main

This vacant city-owned parcel at 1127 Main may go to Ellicott Development Corp., under a designated developer agreement.

More than two years after being named designated developer for a vacant grassy parcel of Main Street land, Ellicott Development is getting ready to come forward with a six-story redevelopment project that will stretch from Old Best to New Best streets.

The Buffalo-based developer is buying the triangular city-owned property at 1127 Main, at the southeast corner of Main and Best, as well as the adjacent apartment building at 1125 Main that is owned by the Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition.

Tentative plans call for demolishing the three-story apartment building – which contains 27 affordable units for homeless military veterans and others with disabilities, but is being replaced with a larger apartment project on Howard Street – and constructing the new project on both properties. It would feature first-floor retail space, with 40 to 50 apartments on the upper floors.

However, the developer might also try to incorporate the existing structure into the new project if it can, said Ellicott CEO William Paladino.

1125 Main

This three-story former apartment building for homeless military veterans and others with disabilities is being acquired by Ellicott Development Co. along with a city-owned lot next door for a new apartment project. 

The veterans housing group is selling the aging building because it's relocating the tenants to its new School 75 Apartments at 57 Howard, where it worked with Norstar Development USA to convert a former public school into 47 permanent supportive housing units. That includes 27 apartments for the current tenants at 1125 Main, as well as 20 additional units funded through the state's Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

"It’s our oldest building, and it just doesn’t suit our needs anymore," Gigi Grizanti, the Coalition's president and CEO, said of the Main facility. "That’s the only reason we’re selling it, because we have replaced their housing."

The $29 million project – which also includes construction of 18 single-family two- and three-bedroom homes on nearby empty lots – is nearing completion, after initially winning approval back in 2020. The project will also include new offices for the Coalition.

Meanwhile, Ellicott has the quarter-acre city property under contract for $435,000 from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which recently reaffirmed both the July 2020 agreements and the purchase price, following a second real estate appraisal last month. It was assessed at $151,100 in 2020.

Paladino said Wednesday that the exact scale, shape and size of the new project is still being determined, but he had previously said it would be related to a "future phase" of the ongoing work at 1091 Main, just to the south. That's where the firm has spent more than $42 million to redevelop the St. Paul Mall properties between East North and Best streets, including the former Our Lady of Lourdes church at 1115 Main.

Ellicott already built a six-story medical office building at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Main, with 167,000 square feet of retail and office space, plus one level of underground parking for 50 cars.

Ellicott had also announced plans for a second project next door – a $40 million, nine-story building on 1.17 acres at 11 St. Paul, with a five-story parking ramp and a three-story Element by Westin Hotel on top.

But it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new redevelopment project had also been held up while Ellicott waited for the veterans group to finish the school renovation.

"They want to move forward with the acquisition at this point because they want to move forward with the project," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner.

The property sale still has to be approved by the Common Council, and the project itself will be subject to regular Planning Board and other municipal reviews.

Development 1091 Main St.

The 1091 Main St. building was built by developers Carl and William Paladino after they bought multiple properties from the City of Buffalo and Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency for $1.3 million.  
Related to this story

Ellicott plans Element by Westin hotel for Our Lady of Lourdes campus

Ellicott plans Element by Westin hotel for Our Lady of Lourdes campus

With its new six-story retail and medical office building now open next to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ellicott Development Co. is moving ahead with its next venture on the larger site – an eight -story hotel and parking ramp. The Buffalo-based developer is proposing to construct the 320,000-square-foot building on a 1.17-acre surface parking lot at 11 St.

Ellicott gets OK for parking ramp, hotel near medical campus

Ellicott gets OK for parking ramp, hotel near medical campus

Ellicott Development Co. expects to break ground by late fall on the newest phase of its redevelopment of the St. Paul Mall campus north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, after the Buffalo Planning Board Monday approved the $40 million project. The Buffalo-based developer wants to construct a new nine-story building at 1091 Main St., with a six-story parking

Ellicott plans 9-story parking ramp, hotel near Medical Campus

Ellicott plans 9-story parking ramp, hotel near Medical Campus

Not content with its new six-story medical office building and the renovation of Our Lady of Lourdes Church near downtown Buffalo, Ellicott Development Co. is now planning a nine-story building on a surface parking lot next door. The $30 million project at 1091 Main St. calls for a parking structure for 431 vehicles, plus a 104-room extended-stay hotel and

Ellicott Development buys St. Paul Mall streets

Ellicott Development buys St. Paul Mall streets

Ellicott Development Co., which is currently renovating the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church and erecting a six-story medical office building next to it, has  completed its purchase of a pair of dead-end streets from the city as part of the multi-phase project. The Buffalo-based developer owned by Carl and William Paladino paid $960,000 this week to acquire St.

Ellicott Development plans hotel, parking ramp on Main

Ellicott Development plans hotel, parking ramp on Main

Not content with just redoing Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Main Street and adding a medical office building next door, developer William Paladino now wants to add a new eight-story hotel and parking ramp to his growing St. Paul Mall project. Paladino said his firm is planning to put up a new four-story parking ramp with a 107-room

Ellicott seeks tax breaks for Our Lady of Lourdes project

Ellicott seeks tax breaks for Our Lady of Lourdes project

As Ellicott Development Co. proceeds with its plans for an adaptive reuse of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping for some tax breaks to support the $3.79 million project. Ellicott, which is also constructing a six-story building just to the south, wants to renovate the 1898-era church at 1115 Main

Apartments, retail planned for dilapidated church near Medical Campus

Apartments, retail planned for dilapidated church near Medical Campus

Ellicott Development Co. wants to push ahead on an adaptive restoration of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Buffalo as it prepares to start constructing a six-story building directly to the south on Main Street. Ellicott Development, owned by Carl and William Paladino, has proposed converting the 1898-era church into a mix of retail, restaurant, office and

Former Lourdes Church gets roof, repairs to prepare for new use

Former Lourdes Church gets roof, repairs to prepare for new use

Work has started to shore up parts of Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Main Street to prepare it for a new use as Ellicott Development Co. moves forward with a plan to build a six-story office and retail building next door. Structural repairs are underway so that work can be done safely on the church near Main and

Ellicott Development ready to start construction on Main Street building

Ellicott Development ready to start construction on Main Street building

Ellicott Development Co. hopes to start construction within 45 days on a six-story, retail and office building next to Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Main Street. The development company plans to unveil adaptive-reuse plans for the church shortly. Ellicott Development, owned by Carl and William Paladino, received city approval earlier this year to construct a $35 million retail and office building

Edwards Vacuum making $319 million investment in Genesee County

