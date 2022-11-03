Ellicott Development pursues six-story project at Main-Best

More than two years after being named designated developer for a vacant grassy parcel of Main Street land, Ellicott Development is getting ready to come forward with a six-story redevelopment project that will stretch from Old Best to New Best streets.

The Buffalo-based developer is buying the triangular city-owned property at 1127 Main, at the southeast corner of Main and Best, as well as the adjacent apartment building at 1125 Main that is owned by the Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition.

Tentative plans call for demolishing the three-story apartment building – which contains 27 affordable units for homeless military veterans and others with disabilities, but is being replaced with a larger apartment project on Howard Street – and constructing the new project on both properties. It would feature first-floor retail space, with 40 to 50 apartments on the upper floors.

However, the developer might also try to incorporate the existing structure into the new project if it can, said Ellicott CEO William Paladino.

The veterans housing group is selling the aging building because it's relocating the tenants to its new School 75 Apartments at 57 Howard, where it worked with Norstar Development USA to convert a former public school into 47 permanent supportive housing units. That includes 27 apartments for the current tenants at 1125 Main, as well as 20 additional units funded through the state's Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

"It’s our oldest building, and it just doesn’t suit our needs anymore," Gigi Grizanti, the Coalition's president and CEO, said of the Main facility. "That’s the only reason we’re selling it, because we have replaced their housing."

The $29 million project – which also includes construction of 18 single-family two- and three-bedroom homes on nearby empty lots – is nearing completion, after initially winning approval back in 2020. The project will also include new offices for the Coalition.

Meanwhile, Ellicott has the quarter-acre city property under contract for $435,000 from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which recently reaffirmed both the July 2020 agreements and the purchase price, following a second real estate appraisal last month. It was assessed at $151,100 in 2020.

Paladino said Wednesday that the exact scale, shape and size of the new project is still being determined, but he had previously said it would be related to a "future phase" of the ongoing work at 1091 Main, just to the south. That's where the firm has spent more than $42 million to redevelop the St. Paul Mall properties between East North and Best streets, including the former Our Lady of Lourdes church at 1115 Main.

Ellicott already built a six-story medical office building at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Main, with 167,000 square feet of retail and office space, plus one level of underground parking for 50 cars.

Ellicott had also announced plans for a second project next door – a $40 million, nine-story building on 1.17 acres at 11 St. Paul, with a five-story parking ramp and a three-story Element by Westin Hotel on top.

But it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new redevelopment project had also been held up while Ellicott waited for the veterans group to finish the school renovation.

"They want to move forward with the acquisition at this point because they want to move forward with the project," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner.

The property sale still has to be approved by the Common Council, and the project itself will be subject to regular Planning Board and other municipal reviews.