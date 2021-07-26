 Skip to main content
Ellicott Development plans renovation of former CTG building on Delaware
Ellicott Development plans renovation of former CTG building on Delaware

A new tenant may be coming to the three-story former administrative building of Computer Task Group, as new owner Ellicott Development Co. works on redeveloping the Delaware Avenue building.

The Buffalo-based real estate company is planning to renovate the 44,680-square-foot facility at 700 Delaware Ave. "for a commercial office tenant," according to a letter this month to the Buffalo Preservation Board. The $5 million project would include constructing a new ADA-compliant front entrance, with a handicapped-accessible ramp.

"We are excited to re-energize this vacant building and believe that the proposed renovation will add to the vibrancy of the Delaware Avenue Historic District," Ellicott's planning and development coordinator, Jeremy P. Wassel, wrote in the letter.

Ellicott CEO William Paladino said he can't disclose who is looking at the facility, although he confirmed that the developer is pursuing one in particular. But, he added, no one has signed a lease.

"We think we'll have a tenant lined up for it, and we're looking to develop it," Paladino said. 

Online blog Buffalo Rising – citing only social media as their source – reported that the potential occupant is the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but Paladino would not confirm that.

The large government agency is currently located in an Ellicott building at 270 Michigan Ave. – where it's been housed for years – but Paladino said he's "not sure yet" if the DEC will stay there.

Ellicott is renovating large portions of that six-story building, finishing new apartments on upper floors after bringing in another government agency tenant, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Paladino said the building has other vacant space.

"We'll see what other tenants come along," he said.

The office building at 700 Delaware had been owned and occupied by CTG until February 2018, when Ellicott bought it for $1.8 million as CTG sought to consolidate its operations.

Built in 1957, the red-brick building is located on the west side of Delaware, between North and Summer streets. CTG had spent $1.25 million on renovations, including an improved HVAC system and new windows.

In other matters, the Preservation Board:

  • Approved a series of facade renovations to a three-story building at 657 Fillmore Ave., including restoration of window shapes, new storefront windows and doors, new upper-floor windows, and repairs to exterior masonry, finishes, cornices and the parapet.
  • Approved a new internally face-lit sign for the HealthNow New York headquarters at 257 W. Genesee St., which is now Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. The new signage includes the name and "swoosh" of Pittsburgh-based Highmark, as well as the traditional cross-and-shield logo of the BCBS brand.
  • Ordered Kohler Awning and building owner Randy Bianchi of 312 Linwood Ave. to swap out a bright blue fabric awning and wall panel – which were improperly installed over the building's brick facade without prior approval – in favor of a clear wall panel that would remain only during the winter. The awnings and panel are supposed to protect the entrance from snow and rain, but the Linwood Preservation District & Friends Association had protested the changes.
  • Tabled a request by Kleinhans Music Hall to replace sidewalk lay lights with a Bilco basement door, suggesting that Kleinhans look at alternatives like a flush infilled opening with a textured or painted panel.
  • Rejected a demolition application for 130 Van Rensselaer St., citing an incomplete application by Hannah Demolition that failed to list a justification.
