Ellicott Development plans renovation of former CTG building on Delaware

A new tenant may be coming to the three-story former administrative building of Computer Task Group, as new owner Ellicott Development Co. works on redeveloping the Delaware Avenue building.

The Buffalo-based real estate company is planning to renovate the 44,680-square-foot facility at 700 Delaware Ave. "for a commercial office tenant," according to a letter this month to the Buffalo Preservation Board. The $5 million project would include constructing a new ADA-compliant front entrance, with a handicapped-accessible ramp.

"We are excited to re-energize this vacant building and believe that the proposed renovation will add to the vibrancy of the Delaware Avenue Historic District," Ellicott's planning and development coordinator, Jeremy P. Wassel, wrote in the letter.

Ellicott CEO William Paladino said he can't disclose who is looking at the facility, although he confirmed that the developer is pursuing one in particular. But, he added, no one has signed a lease.

"We think we'll have a tenant lined up for it, and we're looking to develop it," Paladino said.

Online blog Buffalo Rising – citing only social media as their source – reported that the potential occupant is the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but Paladino would not confirm that.