Not content with doing just one project on Chicago Street, Ellicott Development Co. is preparing for a second venture down the street in the Cobblestone District – in a building whose 60-year-old deed restriction limited its use to an armored-car service until this week.

Ellicott, which is working on plans to convert a 155-year-old warehouse at 222 Chicago into a mixed-use project, wants to buy a smaller 10,000-square-foot warehouse a block away for warehouse or office space. It's seeking to acquire the property at 259 Chicago, which is adjacent to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's executive offices at 300 Perry St. and the Perry Projects beyond that.

Ellicott CEO William Paladino said the developer does not have any current plans for the building, but needed to buy something to qualify for tax-free exchanges on other sales, and this "became available."

"It's around a lot of other assets we own," he added.

Before Ellicott can proceed, though, the BMHA board had to agree to release a deed restriction from 1960 that limited the use of the property to an armored-car business "or similar use which is not objectionable to the use and occupation of the adjoining and neighboring land." The restriction was put in place because it's close to public housing.

The building is currently owned and occupied by Wendt USA, a subsidiary of Germany's Günter Wendt GmbH, which makes coated and nonwoven abrasive tools for grinding, finishing and polishing. G-Wendt, as it's better known, is staying "for a short time," Paladino said.

Listed on LoopNet since October, the 0.69-acre property is close to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. The building – which was renovated in 2008 – includes 5,000 square feet of warehouse space, 3,000 square feet of light-manufacturing area and a 2,000-square-foot office. The property is listed for $700,000 through Pyramid Brokerage Co.

A block away, Ellicott plans to spend up to $5 million to convert the vacant J.W. Ruger Co. & Deck Bros. Building into seven market-rate apartments and commercial space. Plans call for first-floor retail or office space, with six apartments on the smaller second floor and one on the even-smaller third floor. The apartments would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average size of 1,100 square feet.