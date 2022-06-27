Ellicott Development explores affordable housing on East Side

Ellicott Development Co. is considering its first big affordable housing project on the East Side of Buffalo, taking advantage of a plethora of vacant lots it already controls to capitalize on the strong demand for lower-cost apartments in the city.

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

He said the firm hopes to unveil a specific initiative in the next three to four months, while also integrating more lower-income options into its other projects.

"There's definitely a demand and a need for it in our community, a big need," Paladino said. "It's happening across every community."

Ellicott currently owns more than 125 to 150 vacant lots on both the East and West sides of the city, giving it plenty of land to work with. Much of that is concentrated east of Main Street, from Michigan to Bailey avenues and from South Park Avenue to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

"We have a lot of undeveloped property over there that we own," he said.

However, the lots are not all contiguous, so "a lot of thought needs to go into this," he added. "We're looking how to best utilize those lots."

The firm is exploring options for what it can do and how, while investigating "various programs to assist us" at the local, state and federal levels, such as tax credits, grants or other funding sources.

"Affordable standing on its own can be very productive and very good for the various communities that we serve, and definitely for the redevelopment of the East Side," Paladino said. "It's something the state is focused on and the federal government is focused on, and a lot of developers are focused on."

But it would be newer for Ellicott, which is traditionally focused more on market-rate residential, as well as commercial office space, hotels, convenience stores and parking.

The developer is working with Sinatra & Co. Real Estate on the $150 million redevelopment of the former Women's & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village into Elmwood Crossing, a mixed-use project with apartments, office and retail space, townhomes, a daycare, pocket parks and greenspace and other features.

But while that will also include affordable senior housing, that component is being done by People Inc., which is transforming the former Maternity Building into the Folwell Apartments, with 44 units.

