Ellicott Development buys former KeyBank branch on Elmwood for infill development

Ellicott Development Co. is banking on its newest opportunity to bring new development to Elmwood Avenue.

The Buffalo-based developer late last week bought a former KeyBank branch at 531-541 Elmwood, paying $925,000 for the single-story 3,916-square-foot brick building and its 0.2-acre lot at the northeast corner of West Utica Street.

Plans are still vague, but Ellicott confirmed it will deposit more building space onto the site, likely for a mixed-use project of some type, although CEO William Paladino said they weren't sure if it would be the typical ground-floor retail and upper-floor apartments.

"We are looking to expand upon what is there," said Tom Fox, the firm's director of development. "It’s certainly a nice infill opportunity. More to come as we work through schematics."

The branch was previously operated by HSBC Bank USA and then First Niagara Financial Group, before KeyBank bought First Niagara in 2016. Key closed it, along with several other offices, in May 2021. It was listed for $1.25 million.

Infill projects are popular ways to add density to neighborhoods, usually by making more use of a site for a denser and taller building that would bring more scale to the area.

Fox said Ellicott is also working on potential infill in the suburbs, including the possibility of adding townhouses behind the Cantalician Center at Eggert and Main streets in Amherst, and an undetermined mixed-use project at the former home of Georges Produce Market on Main in Williamsville.

