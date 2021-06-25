Ellicott Development brings back Locker Room project but city rejects demolition request in Cobblestone

A former gas station on Delaware Avenue is being targeted for demolition by Ellicott Development Co., while city preservation officials balked at the developer's request to tear down a cluster of three brick buildings in the Cobblestone District.

The Buffalo-based development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino wants to tear down a vacant former GO gas station and convenience store at 1395 Delaware, at the southwest corner with West Delavan Avenue.

It's part of its previously unveiled proposal for a four-story apartment and retail building that would also incorporate the two-story former Locker Room bar next door at 1389 Delaware.

Ellicott announced plans in September 2019 for a $10 million project that would reuse and expand the Locker Room building, which has been home to restaurants and bars since 1931, most recently Lotus and Blush. It once housed the third location of the Delaware House tavern run by Joseph and Charles Gohn, the reputed originators of the beef on weck sandwich.