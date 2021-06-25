Ellicott Development brings back Locker Room project but city rejects demolition request in Cobblestone

A former gas station on Delaware Avenue is being targeted for demolition by Ellicott Development Co., while city preservation officials balked at the developer's request to tear down a cluster of three brick buildings in the Cobblestone District.
The Buffalo-based development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino wants to tear down a vacant former GO gas station and convenience store at 1395 Delaware, at the southwest corner with West Delavan Avenue.
It's part of its previously unveiled proposal for a four-story apartment and retail building that would also incorporate the two-story former Locker Room bar next door at 1389 Delaware.
Ellicott announced plans in September 2019 for a $10 million project that would reuse and expand the Locker Room building, which has been home to restaurants and bars since 1931, most recently Lotus and Blush. It once housed the third location of the Delaware House tavern run by Joseph and Charles Gohn, the reputed originators of the beef on weck sandwich.
Plans called for adding the larger structure on the adjacent gas station site and creating 25 market-rate apartments and 7,800-square feet of retail space in the combined complex. The new building would have eight apartments on each of the upper three floors, with 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, while the Locker Room building would have the remaining retail space and one large three-bedroom apartment upstairs.
There would also be a full basement level of parking with 50 spaces, plus 15 to 20 surface spaces.
Ellicott officials had been meeting with local neighborhood groups for several months in 2019 and had hoped to submit formal plans to the city within a few months. But the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything, so the project was shelved until now.
Support Local Journalism
"We now look to resurrect and refine our development plans in response to that initial feedback from community stakeholders," Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox wrote in a letter to the Preservation Board, which approved the demolition on Thursday.
East Market rejection
Ellicott officials also sought permission to tear down a trio of squat brick buildings along the east side of the abandoned East Market Street between Scott and Perry streets. But Preservation Board members turned them down.
Located at 79-85 East Market, the two two-story commercial buildings and a one-story building are all vacant, and date to 1918, 1925 and 1946. One is part of the Buffalo X-Ray Co. Building complex, whose main location is next door at 200 Perry St., which is not part of the demolition request.
But they are considered "contributing" elements to a potential Buffalo X-Ray Historic District, as laid out by Panamerican Consultants in a 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey.
"The Buffalo X-Ray stands amid the few extant historic commercial and industrial buildings remaining in the area bound by the New York I-190 and the Buffalo River," the report said.
Ellicott, which owns the nearby Fairmont Creamery Building at 199 Scott, bought the Market Street property in late 2015, and was drafting plans for future development, Fox wrote in a separate letter, without providing any details.
With the denial by the Preservation Board, however, there's "nothing at East Market right now," Fox said Friday.