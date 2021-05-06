Ellicott, Avalon team up for downtown property purchase

William Paladino and Rep. Chris Jacobs are teaming up again for another potential redevelopment project in downtown Buffalo.

Ellicott Development Co. and Avalon Development have agreed to buy a pair of commercial properties at 736 Main St. and 538 Pearl St. from Schmidt's Auto Service for $3.1 million.

The 15,200-square-foot Main Street facility, which is across the street from Avalon's headquarters, is a former Schmidt location on 0.82 acres south of Edward Street. The 6,000-square-foot Pearl building houses a Hertz Rent-A-Car business that is expected to remain on the 0.82-acre site, across Pearl from the back of the Schmidt property.

Paladino said the developers don't have any plans for the properties, aside from short-term leases.

"Eventually we'd like to do something larger there, some office tenancy," he said.

The properties had been put up for sale by Mark Schmidt, and both Ellicott and Avalon submitted bids, with Avalon coming away with the winning offer. But then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and Jacobs' partners pulled out, prompting him to ask Paladino about a joint venture.