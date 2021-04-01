Ellicott, Avalon developers plan rehab of Allentown building

Workers will install new storefront glass on the front of the building facing Allen, to replace the existing glass block, while a new entryway will be added to the right to offer a secondary access for apartment residents.

Ellicott to also is seeking permission from the Preservation Board to demolish a single-family home and garage at 190 South Park Ave., which "has been vacant for several years and has suffered substantial deterioration under the previous ownership," according to a letter to the board from Jeremy P. Wassel, Ellicott's planning and development coordinator.

Ellicott bought the property, located along the north side of South Park between Columbia Street and Michigan Avenue, in September 2020. The 2.5-story house was constructed in 1877.

There are no current plans for a new project at the site, Fox said.

Mineo & Sapio is seeking to demolish a 124-year-old residential house at 84 15th St., which it says is "too far gone to be updated," according to an application by contractor Hannah Demolition.

According to the application, the foundation and walls are crumbling, there are holes in the roof, the chimney has collapsed into the upper floor, and the furnace and electrical are outdated.

