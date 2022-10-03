Electrovaya plans $75 million lithium-ion battery plant in Chautauqua County

A Canadian maker of lithium-ion batteries plans to open a $75 million manufacturing plant in southern Chautauqua County that promises to employ 250 when fully staffed.

Electrovaya, a publicly traded company based in Mississauga, Ont., said it had chosen a former manufacturing plant in the Town of Ellicott for the project. The facility will make batteries for transportation and utility storage, and is expected to open in fall 2023.

"We are pleased to support the creation of high-quality jobs in Chautauqua County and look forward to our continued growth in Western New York," said Raj Das Gupta, the company's CEO.

State officials hailed the project as investment supporting New York State's goals to promote "clean tech" development.

Empire State Development will provide up to $4 million in the Excelsior Jobs Tax credit program, which is tied to job creation at the plant. And the project will receive $2.5 million in Regional Council capital funding.