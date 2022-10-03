 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Electrovaya plans $75 million lithium-ion battery plant in Chautauqua County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Canadian maker of lithium-ion batteries plans to open a $75 million manufacturing plant in southern Chautauqua County that promises to employ 250 when fully staffed.

Electrovaya, a publicly traded company based in Mississauga, Ont., said it had chosen a former manufacturing plant in the Town of Ellicott for the project. The facility will make batteries for transportation and utility storage, and is expected to open in fall 2023.

"We are pleased to support the creation of high-quality jobs in Chautauqua County and look forward to our continued growth in Western New York," said Raj Das Gupta, the company's CEO.

State officials hailed the project as investment supporting New York State's goals to promote "clean tech" development.

Empire State Development will provide up to $4 million in the Excelsior Jobs Tax credit program, which is tied to job creation at the plant. And the project will receive $2.5 million in Regional Council capital funding.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

M&T Bank to sell insurance agency

M&T Bank to sell insurance agency

M&T Insurance Agency said its current leadership and direct employees are expected to join Illinois-based Gallagher, which ranks among the largest insurance brokerages in the world by revenue.

Kaleida, unions still bargaining, but what happens if a strike notice is issued?

Kaleida, unions still bargaining, but what happens if a strike notice is issued?

The unions have given no indication publicly of if and when the 10-day notice will be issued, planning to fully exhaust the bargaining process before action is taken. But if that notice is delivered, the possibility of a massive labor strike capable of rattling Western New York's health care industry would start to feel very real. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News