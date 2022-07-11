Eighth local Starbucks store votes to unionize

The eighth Starbucks store in the Buffalo area has voted to become unionized, SBWorkers United announced Monday.

Employees at the Transit Commons store in East Amherst approved the union by a vote of 11-1, according to a count carried out Monday by the National Labor Relations Board.

SBWorkers United said workers at the store had been trying to hold an election since September, but administrative matters and company tactics had delayed the vote.

Starbucks stores on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the first two Starbucks stores in the U.S. to become unionized last December.

The union said that workers at the Williamsville Place store in Amherst voted to become unionized by a 6-3 margin in May but are waiting for the NLRB to resolved 10 challenged ballots. The NLRB is scheduled to count ballots Friday for a second election at the Starbucks store at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga.