Eight Niagara County small businesses get Covid-relief grants

Eight more Niagara County small businesses received Covid-19 relief grants from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to help with their recovery, but the agency is starting to run out of funds from the federal program.

The NCIDA has awarded 33 grants to local firms, for a total of $1.4 million in aid. That represents 93% of the money it received from the federal government under the CARES Act, with a handful of applications still pending , said Susan Barone, the agency's grants and operations manager.

Most recently, on Wednesday, the NCIDA approved awards of:

$35,000 to Niagara Bookkeeping & Accounting Services of Niagara Falls, for a new office with updated computer systems, office equipment and marketing to promote new services. The six-year-old firm's business was disrupted when its owner contracted Covid-19, was out sick for a while, and was unable to retain its small office. It now has new space.

$50,000 to R&B Rock Gym, which operates Niagara Climbing Center on Strad Avenue in North Tonawanda but lost business during the shutdowns. The money will be used for working capital, equipment, inventory and staffing.

$35,000 for Wilber & Co. Business Solutions, which has operated Willbur's Bar on Cayuga Drive in Niagara Falls. The grant will be used for tables, chairs, and outdoor equipment, and for working capital to increase staff.

$25,000 for Robert Ventry's Original Ventry's Pizza Shop on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, for sanitary supplies, equipment and working capital for marketing.

$50,000 for Joycash LLC, operator of Gray Line Tours of Niagara Falls, which lost 83% of its business from the drop in tourism. It will use the money for working capital, sanitary supplies, equipment and computer upgrades.

$40,000 for Urban Legend Studio, a Youngstown business that lost 30% of its business when weddings and events were canceled or postponed. It will use the money for inventory, specialty photography equipment, and payroll.

$40,000 for Alpha Omega Janitorial, a commercial cleaning franchise in Lewiston, which will use it to acquire more contracts and for working capital for inventory and payroll.

$50,000 for Ultimate Physique, a Lockport fitness facility, which will equip new space in its gym .