Eight finalists selected for 43North startup competition

The diversity of the startup ecosystem Western New York is building was on full display Wednesday as the 15 43North semifinalists pitched for a chance to compete for five $1 million investments.

Two-thirds of the companies are women-led and 60% are founded by minorities. The industries the companies represent are diverse as well, ranging from medical device companies to software for businesses and companies striving to have a positive impact on the environment.

"Diversity has been important for this organization since day one," 43North President Colleen Heidinger said. "We know that we will be a better city if we can continue to attract both diverse founders, but also find ways for our entire community to find their role in our tech ecosystem."

Twenty-seven judges listened to a full day of pitches at Seneca One Tower before cutting the field down to eight. Each founder had five minutes to tell the judges about their company, then seven minutes to field questions.

The eight finalists will pitch live onstage Thursday in front of a packed crowd at Shea's Performing Arts Center. A new panel of judges will pick five companies to each win a $1 million investment from 43North.

This year, 43North decided to give out five $1 million prizes instead of one $1 million grand prize and seven $500,000 prizes in an attempt to remain competitive and attract the best companies.

Looking at the caliber of companies that competed in the semifinals round, Heidinger said it's clear that choice paid off.

"You can see the strength of the teams, the traction these companies have and, most importantly, their interest and commitment to Buffalo," she said.

Prize winners will still be required to base their startup operations in Buffalo for at least one year, and 43North will still get a 5% equity stake in each business.

During the qualifying round, the judges zeroed in on the companies' plans for growth, and why Western New York is the ideal place for them to grow.

Many founders pointed to the talent in Buffalo. Companies will have access to recent graduates from top schools like the University at Buffalo and experienced professionals who have built careers at other startups or established corporations.

Recent efforts from organizations like TechBuffalo, M&T Tech and Bitwise have focused on training Western New Yorkers to work in the tech roles many of these companies are looking to fill.

Other companies want to tap in to Buffalo's long manufacturing history, like Twipes, a London-based company that makes biodegradable flushable wet wipes.

AMPAworks, which invented a camera that automates inventory counting for medical facilities, has already moved its manufacturing to Western New York, said co-founder Bianca Gonzalez, who is a guest lecturer at UB.

Lilu, a breast massaging nursing bra company, not only believes moving to Western New York will be a catalyst for continued growth, but also sees an opportunity to help local mothers and babies. Co-founder Sujay Suresh said the breastfeeding rate in Buffalo is below the national average.

Some of the companies moving on already have ties to Western New York, like Clarence-based CAHill Tech. Agape Wellness is based just down the Thruway in Rochester.

Supply chain software company Otrafy already has established relationships with Rich Products, General Mills and Cornell University. Phood founder Alex Parmley lived in Williamsville during the Covid-19 pandemic and has several local investors.

"Personally, I feel like Buffalo is the future for a lot of things," Parmley said. "One thing Buffalo provides is a sense of solace and a place where you can innovate and hire at a very rapid scale."

The eight finalists are:

Agape Wellness, Rochester; relationship wellness company.

AMPAworks, Santa Monica, Calif.; artificial intelligence software that tracks and automates inventory for pharmacies, hospitals and other medical facilities.

CaHill Tech, Clarence; app-based learning for construction workers.

Lilu, New York City; tech-enabled products for new mothers.

MOD Tech Labs, Austin, Texas; artificial intelligence platform that transforms photos and videos into 3D for entertainment and media companies.

Otrafy, Chicago; artificial intelligence-powered supplier management software that ensures supplier compliance and manages risks.

Phood, New York City; lets college students use their dinning dollars on food delivery apps.

Twipes, London; flushable, biodegradable wipes that take three hours to break down in water and seven days to break down in a landfill.