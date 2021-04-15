Efforts continue to reuse condemned North Tonawanda lumber mill

Culp-Burton, an architect, and Kuebler, a landscape architect, plan to create 6,120 square feet of office space in the 18,000-square-foot building. They would offer 40% of the office space for rent. A second phase in the future might add 5,000 square feet of office space.

Kuebler said they envision green infrastructure, such as a permeable pavement to collect stormwater runoff. She said the DEC has approved that idea.

"The project has an opportunity to be a shining example of a sustainable 21st-century building project," Kuebler said.

The NCIDA was asked to help the $3.08 million project with a 10-year incentive package that would include reduced property taxes as well as exemptions from paying sales tax on building materials and furnishings and also the county's mortgage recording tax.

Those incentives would save the company an estimated $323,000, according to the NCIDA staff's calculations.

The women currently employ 9 people in their businesses, KCB Architecture and Joy Kuebler Landscape Architect. They promised to create at least four more jobs within three years.

The NCIDA plans to hold a public hearing on a date to be announced, with a likely vote on the incentives at its May 12 meeting.

