The effort to oust unions at Starbucks stores is escalating, now with a push from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free legal aid to workers fighting compulsory union membership.

The foundation has put out a notice to employees on its website urging employees to contact it for free legal advice.

"All Starbucks employees should know they have the right to petition the National Labor Relations Board for a secret ballot election to remove a union. However, the NLRB process is complex and open to manipulation from union officials, so we strongly recommend you read this entire notice before beginning such an effort," the notice reads.

One of the first Starbucks to vote to unionize now is trying to oust the union Workers, the union and a labor scholar said the move is just the Starbucks Corp.'s latest variation of union busting.

The notice walks employees through the process of filing for a decertification election – something that can be done when support for a union wanes.

In order to decertify a union, workers must collect signatures from at least 30% of workers in a unit, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The outcome is decided by a majority of votes.

The notice also details how individuals can resign union membership, and shows how employees might arrange to cut off payment of union dues.

"For over four decades, Foundation attorneys have worked to protect and expand the rights of individual employees to reject unwanted union control. It is the nation’s premier organization exclusively dedicated to providing free legal assistance to employee victims of forced unionism abuse," the notice reads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The foundation's staff attorneys are working with Starbucks employees at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Manhattan, it said. Over the years, it has assisted workers in Supreme Court cases against unions representing service employees, teachers, railway workers and more.

"The Foundation wants you to learn about your legal rights from independent sources. You should not rely on what self-interested union officials tell you," it said on its website.

The Starbucks Workers United union has maintained that decertification efforts are driven by the Starbucks Corp., with financial backing from groups linked to billionaire industrialist brothers Charles G. and the late David H. Koch.

"The decertification petition filed at a small number of stores is part of a concerted union-busting effort on the part of Starbucks with the support of the Koch brothers-funded, right-wing, anti-union organization, the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation," the union said in a statement.

"Starbucks has forced out many workers by fomenting an environment of polarization, intimidation and fear," the union statement said. "Despite this, many of the remaining worker leaders have fought hard to continue to improve workplace conditions and force Starbucks to live up to the missions and values they claim to hold."

Fred C. Koch was a member of the labor-critical group that became the National Right to Work Defense Foundation, according to SourceWatch.org.

In March, an administrative law judge found Starbucks had committed "egregious and widespread" violations of federal labor law, including illegally firing workers and closing stores. Because of those violations, a decertification election wouldn't be allowed until the unfair labor practices were remedied, according to Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

Starbucks Workers United organizing efforts in Buffalo touched off a wave of unionization that caught hold at more than 300 Starbucks stores across the country, and moved into other cafes and industries. Workers have filed for union elections at 13 new Starbucks stores this month, the union said.

The success of the organizing drive made the Workers United and the Buffalo region targets for those critical of unions.

Earlier this month, union-critical interest group Center for Union Facts erected a billboard on the I-190 and sent a mobile billboard traveling through the city calling out the union.