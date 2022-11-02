Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million plant at STAMP site, with 600 jobs

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million plant in Genesee County that will support the semiconductor industry, creating an expected 600 jobs.

The project will be built in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, where economic development recruiters have long sought to attract a project of this scale.

Edwards at the STAMP site will produce dry pump technology that controls the environment of semiconductor manufacturing. The announcement comes just after Micron Technologies announced it will build a $100 billion semiconductor plant just outside of Syracuse.

"Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint," said Kate Wilson, president of Edwards' semiconductor business. "This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry.”

To support the project, Empire State Development has offered up to $21 million in a mix of performance-based Excelsior Jobs tax credits, investment tax credits and an additional $1 million to support workforce development for the plant.

The State Power Authority's board of trustees will review an application for low-cost hydropower at a future meeting. And Edwards is expected to apply for incentives through the Genesee County Economic Development Center.