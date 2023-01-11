 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edwards Vacuum seeks $17 million in tax breaks

  • Updated
  • 0
Genesee County STAMP site (copy) (copy)

Edwards Vacuum is seeking incentives for a planned plant in the Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the town of Alabama in Genesee County. (Jon Harris/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

Edwards Vacuum is seeking about $17 million in incentives to support development of the first phase of its manufacturing project in Genesee County.

The company filed its application with the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

The incentives would apply to the $212 million first phase of the facility, which would be built in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

The company is seeking sales tax exemptions with estimated savings of $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement with about $12.85 million in estimated savings. The GCEDC says Edwards Vacuum's operation is expected to generate $644 million in payroll and projected municipal revenues.

Edwards Vacuum will build equipment based on its dry pump technology at the new plant. The technology helps maintain the clean environment needed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

STAMP hits paydirt amid state's semiconductor push

STAMP hits paydirt amid state's semiconductor push

"Just as Micron told folks upstate New York is good, Edwards Vacuum will say STAMP is a good place to come," Sen. Charles Schumer said. "We’re going to get many more inquiries. We have hundreds of acres that are still available and ready to go."

Schumer urges Edwards Vacuum to consider STAMP for project

Schumer urges Edwards Vacuum to consider STAMP for project

"Leading Western New York sites like STAMP offer a major opportunity for companies like Edwards Vacuum that are looking to grow by plugging them into Upstate New York’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry," Schumer said in a statement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markets 'Sniffing Out' Positive Inflation Data: Amoroso

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News