Edwards Vacuum seeks $17 million in tax breaks

Edwards Vacuum is seeking about $17 million in incentives to support development of the first phase of its manufacturing project in Genesee County.

The company filed its application with the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

The incentives would apply to the $212 million first phase of the facility, which would be built in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the Town of Alabama.

The company is seeking sales tax exemptions with estimated savings of $4.34 million and a 20-year property tax abatement with about $12.85 million in estimated savings. The GCEDC says Edwards Vacuum's operation is expected to generate $644 million in payroll and projected municipal revenues.

Edwards Vacuum will build equipment based on its dry pump technology at the new plant. The technology helps maintain the clean environment needed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.