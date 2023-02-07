The New York Power Authority's board of trustees approved power allocations for an Edwards Vacuum's manufacturing plant planned for Genesee County.

The trustees on Tuesday approved a 4.9-megawatt low-cost power allocation to Edwards, and approved 2.1 megawatts of high load factor power that the Power Authority will procure for the company on the energy market.

Edwards in November announced it would build a plant in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, located north of the Thruway in the town of Alabama. The $319 million project is expected to create 600 jobs.

Edwards, which is based in the United Kingdom, will build equipment based on its dry pump technology at the new plant. The technology helps maintain the clean environment needed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

"Upstate New York's emergence as a global hub for advanced manufacturing is stimulating unprecedented, transformative investments that will deliver the jobs of tomorrow to New York's talented workforce," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "By providing these firms with the tools and support they need to thrive, New York is furthering its legacy of innovation and cementing itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry."