As the Eden Valley Golf Course opens for the season this week, it is welcoming not only golfers, but a new owner.

A financial services executive from Toronto, who founded the Toronto Futures Options Swaps Exchange in 2017, acquired the 18-hole course in the Town of North Collins from the previous owner, Baer Capital, paying $900,000 for the 163-acre property at 10401 Sisson Hwy, or Route 75.

William Hong Ye, who has been playing golf for more than 30 years, immediately took control of the par-72 course, which also includes a restaurant and pro shop, as well as an extensive amount of land.

For the short term, he and his team are planning a series of improvements to the course and the pro shop, while adding a driving range in the future. The 6,123-yard course does not currently have any bunkers, so he plans to "set up some," while also planting more trees and buying more electric-powered golf carts to replace the gas carts now in use.

"I want to help the golf course feel better, and I have lots of plans to upgrade it," he said.

Eden Valley reopens to golfers Tuesday, and Hong hopes to open the restaurant in the coming months, after obtaining a wine and beer license. The course also recently hired two new golf operations managers, Brigid Fay and Matt Kelley, who will handle day-to-day functions on site.

"The operation is seamlessly running," said Hong's local real estate agent, Hua Yang of Keller Williams. "He will spend time fully learning hardware and software of all aspects."

For the long-term, though, Hong has bigger plans over the next three years for the significant amount of undeveloped land on the property, totaling about 20 acres. A campsite is one idea. But the 53-year-old investor is also a wine lover, and even produces some wine in Canada, so he wants to plant a vineyard in back of the golf course.

And he's a supporter of art, so he's considering constructing a digital arts building on the site to help artists and musicians.

"I love wine. I love golf. I love arts. So three dreams at one location," he said. "I want this golf course to become an important home for artists."

"He is a dedicated and enthusiastic person, who knows the arts. He is also deeply committed to public welfare and believes that EVGA should continue to serve the community," Yang said. "With experience in organizing festivals such as culture exchanges and art shows, Bill is committed to making the land serve the community and the public in the best possible way."

Hong, who was born in China, is a three-decade veteran of financial services and economics in both China and now Canada. He graduated from China's Zhejiang University with an education in capital markets, and was one of the first trading professionals in that country, where he worked for a private investment company from 1993 to 1998. He was also a consultant and ran a low-interest, global macro hedge fund, before founding several companies.

He said he got his first set of golf clubs 30 years ago, and plays frequently in Canada, so buying a course has been a dream. But, "in Canada, the golf course price is so expensive," so he looked to Buffalo instead, since he can easily drive here in two hours.

"I really like Buffalo, so that’s why I buy this golf course," Hong said. "I play golf a lot. I love this sport, and I have a lot of friends that love this sport."

Eden Valley had been owned and run by Jason, Molly and George Baer for the last nine years, but has been on the block for three years, according to real estate broker William Heussler of Hanna Commercial.