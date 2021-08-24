Ecology & Environment sells HQ campus; Canisius College sells two apartment buildings

Ecology & Environment – an environmental consulting, testing and engineering firm that used to be publicly traded – was acquired in late 2019 by Montreal-based WSP Global, a privately owned engineering conglomerate and parent of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff.
WSP USA consolidated operations to its existing offices in the Waterfront Village office complex, at 50 Lakefront Blvd., and then put E&E's 60,000-square-foot former headquarters on 13 parcels up for sale a year ago, for $4.95 million.
WSP is now looking for new space downtown for its 150 employees, after its staff voiced a preference for the city versus the suburbs.
Last week, Upstate Niagara – through UNC Real Estate IV LLC – bought the 119-acre property at 368 Pleasant View Drive and along Eighth, Ninth and Tenth streets, for $4.75 million, according to a deed filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The property is assessed at $2.854 million.
The private dairy food and beverage cooperative, which had been based on Anderson Road in West Seneca, has moved its headquarters to the Lancaster campus.
Meanwhile, in Buffalo, Canisius College sold 2075 and 2079 Main St. to Kulback's Inc. – through 2075 Main St LLC – for $2.45 million. The combined package consists of a three-building, 43-unit former student housing complex located near the intersection of Main Street and the Kensington Expressway.
"I’ve always liked the buildings themselves, so it’s cool to be a part of it," said Kulback's President Thomas J. Barrett.
The first property is Griffin Hall, a 15,496-square-foot building constructed in 1949 on 0.32 acres. It includes seven one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments that are not air-conditioned.
The second consists of five buildings totaling 34,620 square feet, known as the Main-Humboldt Townhouses. They were constructed as student housing in 1988 and 1990 but later changed to conventional apartments. The property includes 29 two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms, and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, with forced-air heating and air conditioning.
The deal is part of a multiyear effort by the private Catholic college to dispose of unneeded properties, as part of its 2018 Facilities Master Plan. The school previously sold Campion Hall, Agassiz Circle, the Florida Street duplexes and several other residential properties.
Kulback's is a Lancaster-based commercial general contractor founded in 1962.
Barrett said the firm plans to spend about $500,000 to renovate the units – which are empty – and then rent them out at market rates.
“Because they’re unoccupied, we can jump right in, do the renovation where it’s needed and get them back online,” Barrett said. “It’s really cosmetic work. The buildings have been maintained really well."
Also last week:
• Terrence Michael Lee of Indian Wells, Calif. – through Lee Center IV LLC – paid $4.05 million to buy a Rite Aid Pharmacy store at 798 Harlem Road in West Seneca from private investment firm Pontus Capital of La Jolla, Calif., through Pontus RAD Portfolio LLC. The 14,716-square-foot all-brick outparcel building in a retail plaza was constructed in 2003 on 1.76 acres, with 76 parking spaces. It's part of a portfolio of six Western New York Rite Aid stores that are being offered for sale through national brokerage CBRE. One in Amherst, on Transit Road, has already been sold.
• Davis Companies, a 45-year-old Boston, Mass.-based real estate investment and management firm, paid $2 million on behalf of real estate investor Minh Tran of Friendswood, Texas, to buy the Branches of Niagara Campground & Resort at 2659 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island from Elaine Pariso's Niagara Falls Campground. The campground includes log cabins for rent, as well as yurts, RV sites and tent campsites, as well as a general store, an activity center for children and sports, laundry facilities, bathhouses, two heated swimming pools, a playground and a dog park.
• An Amherst couple, Zeeshan Qureshi and Asfa Yousaf Shad, bought two apartment houses at 796 Columbus Parkway in Buffalo from Frank DiMaria's Rust Belt Real Estate & Development of Buffalo for $520,000. The front house has four apartments, while the rear has two.
• Uniland Development Co. completed its previously announced and approved purchase of 20.3 acres of land at 255 Ship Canal Parkway in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. Uniland plans to erect a 5-megawatt solar array on the brownfield property, producing enough power for 800 households, in what would be the first large-scale operation of its kind within the city. Construction is slated to begin in mid-October, with completion by mid-2022, said Uniland spokesman Ryan Weisz.