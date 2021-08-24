Ecology & Environment sells HQ campus; Canisius College sells two apartment buildings

Ecology & Environment – an environmental consulting, testing and engineering firm that used to be publicly traded – was acquired in late 2019 by Montreal-based WSP Global, a privately owned engineering conglomerate and parent of WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff.

WSP USA consolidated operations to its existing offices in the Waterfront Village office complex, at 50 Lakefront Blvd., and then put E&E's 60,000-square-foot former headquarters on 13 parcels up for sale a year ago, for $4.95 million.

WSP is now looking for new space downtown for its 150 employees, after its staff voiced a preference for the city versus the suburbs.

Last week, Upstate Niagara – through UNC Real Estate IV LLC – bought the 119-acre property at 368 Pleasant View Drive and along Eighth, Ninth and Tenth streets, for $4.75 million, according to a deed filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The property is assessed at $2.854 million.

The private dairy food and beverage cooperative, which had been based on Anderson Road in West Seneca, has moved its headquarters to the Lancaster campus.