ECMC updates patient visitation rules as Covid-19 cases fall

Erie County Medical Center on Friday updated its hospital visitation guidelines as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.

The hospital is now allowing one visitor per day for patients staying in the hospital, though no visitation is allowed for Covid-19 inpatients. Visiting hours in the inpatient area are from 1 to 7 p.m. daily, and from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in the critical care units.

ECMC had opted to suspend almost all visitation in late December, seeking to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

With cases now declining, hospitals are returning to limited visitation policies. Also on Friday, Catholic Health resumed a policy in its hospitals that allows non-Covid patients to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours.

Those who visit ECMC are required to comply with the hospital's screening checkpoint measures and must wear a mask at all times while inside the facility. If someone cannot visit, ECMC said its staff can help set up a video call with a patient.