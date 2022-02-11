ECMC updates patient visitation rules as Covid-19 cases fall

Erie County Medical Center on Friday updated its hospital visitation guidelines as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.
The hospital is now allowing one visitor per day for patients staying in the hospital, though no visitation is allowed for Covid-19 inpatients. Visiting hours in the inpatient area are from 1 to 7 p.m. daily, and from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. in the critical care units.
ECMC had opted to suspend almost all visitation in late December, seeking to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
With cases now declining, hospitals are returning to limited visitation policies. Also on Friday, Catholic Health resumed a policy in its hospitals that allows non-Covid patients to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours.
Support Local Journalism
Starting Friday, the health system will allow non-Covid patients in its hospitals to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours.
Those who visit ECMC are required to comply with the hospital's screening checkpoint measures and must wear a mask at all times while inside the facility. If someone cannot visit, ECMC said its staff can help set up a video call with a patient.
Different departments at ECMC have different policies. For instance, visitation in the hospital's behavioral health unit is by appointment only, and those looking to visit can call 716-898-5293 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a time.
At ECMC's Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility, appointments for visitation are no longer required.
Visitors to Terrace View can come during the regular visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. but most still complete the facility's screening process. Visitors under 18 years old are asked to call to make an appointment first: 716-551-7217.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.