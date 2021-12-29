ECMC to suspend almost all patient visitation due to Omicron surge

State data show ECMC remains the most capacity-strained hospital in Erie County.

+2 Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron Meanwhile, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown urged everyone planning to attend the New Year's Eve ball drop to be vaccinated and to wear masks, though he said those guidelines won't be enforced.

On Monday, state records show, only 12 of ECMC's 331 staffed acute care beds were available. ECMC's seven-day average of available staffed hospital beds is 2%.

When looking at all of Erie County, the seven-day average of available hospital beds is 15%, which trails the statewide rate of 24%. Of all state regions, Central New York, which includes Syracuse, has the lowest percentage of available hospital beds, at just 10% over the last week.

Given its capacity constraints, inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries remain suspended at ECMC, in accordance with the state order on nonessential procedures at New York hospitals with occupancy rates above 90%.

For those who are allowed to visit at ECMC after Friday, they will be required to wear a hospital-grade mask and be screened for symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath and fever.

ECMC said patients and their families have been advised to communicate via telephone and with products such as FaceTime. ECMC said it would assist patients without personal devices with technology.

+4 The Year in Pandemic Lessons: 10 things we learned – and relearned – about Covid-19 Our weekly “Pandemic Lessons” series has probed questions about life with Covid-19 by tapping into the expertise of top doctors, scientists and other experts from across the United States and beyond. Here are the top lessons we learned in 2021.