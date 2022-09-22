ECMC to start bargaining with 1,300 nurses; union hopes talks will 'transform the profession'

The high-stakes labor talks at Kaleida Health aren't the only contract negotiations ongoing in Western New York's health care scene.

Here's another one about to get rolling: Erie County Medical Center on Thursday will start bargaining with the New York State Nurses Association on a new contract for more than 1,300 registered nurses at the Buffalo medical complex. The current contract will expire Dec. 31.

To kick things off, the Nurses Association is scheduled to have a news conference Thursday morning outside of ECMC, expected to speak about the need to improve workplace issues such as staffing by bolstering efforts to recruit and retain nurses.

"We really want them to give us the tools to do our job, with adequate staffing and a safe work environment," said Steve Bailey, a registered nurse at ECMC's Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility and Western New York regional director of the Nurses Association.

Bailey, who has been a nurse for 30 years, including 10 at ECMC, and in the medical profession for more than 40 years, said staffing improved a little bit during previous impact bargaining with ECMC that occurred because of how much the job had changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But more improvements are needed, Bailey said.

ECMC said in a statement that it is "looking forward to productive discussions with NYSNA as we have had in the past."

"We agree that staffing has been a concern for hospitals locally and nationally," the statement said. "That's why this year, we developed an agreed upon staffing plan with NYSNA and approved a mid-contract 7.75% increase in wages for our RNs to be more competitive in the market and support recruitment. This year, ECMC has successfully recruited 230 RNs and 51 LPNs.

"We are hopeful that our union partners will also work with us to garner necessary resources from government and private payors, so we can adequately serve the most vulnerable in our community in the midst of unprecedented financial uncertainty."

Like the ongoing talks at Kaleida, negotiations at ECMC also will pit a financially bruised health system – ECMC had a loss of $79 million in 2020, followed by a loss of about $22 million last year – against exhausted health care workers who want to see major improvements in staffing so more of their colleagues don't leave for another field, retirement or high-paying travel work.

If anything, Bailey noted, the travel nurses have showed staff nurses what the job is truly worth. While health systems have been affected financially, he noted that, somehow, the money always seems to be there to secure travel workers.

If health systems are struggling to find workers, Bailey said, they're not paying them enough or they're asking them to do too much.

"If we don't take these steps and this opportunity in time to transform the profession, then it will never happen," he said. "We're going to come out of this crisis new and improved."

For ECMC, the negotiations involve about one-third of its employees. The organization reached contracts that were ratified earlier this year by union members represented by CSEA and AFSCME.

Nurses at ECMC are just some of the 30,000 New York State Nurses Association members who will soon be bargaining contracts for the first time since the start of the pandemic.