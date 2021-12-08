ECMC terminates 60 unvaccinated employees as religious exemptions end

Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Outside of ECMC, Kaleida Health said it terminated 100 unvaccinated employees Monday who had a religious exemption, or about 1% of its total workforce. Two weeks earlier, there were 190 employees with religious exemptions at Kaleida who were in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

Catholic Health System mailed out termination letters Tuesday to 180 unvaccinated employees, or about 2% of its workforce. As of Nov. 23, roughly 300 Catholic Health employees were unvaccinated with religious exemptions.

The employees with religious exemptions who lost their jobs are in addition to those health care workers who were terminated after not getting vaccinated before the state's original Sept. 27 deadline.

On Sept. 27, ECMC put 84 unvaccinated employees on administrative leave without pay, and 39 of them were terminated when the leave ended Oct. 28.

Another seven ECMC employees were terminated in late November for not completing their vaccine series by the deadline.

All told, including the 60 let go Saturday as religious exemptions expired, ECMC terminated 106 employees over the state's vaccine mandate, or about 3% of its workforce.