ECMC staff who rescued civilians during blizzard honored at Buffalo Bills game

This past Christmas Eve night will stick with Jillian Piniewski forever.

A nurse practitioner at Erie County Medical Center, she and three other staff members rushed into a deadly blizzard around 9 p.m. that night to save three residents who were searching for shelter and warmth.

Piniewski remembers putting one woman's arm around her shoulder as they trudged through feet of snow. She remembers the bright orange medical kit carried by Colin Morrissey, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and how that provided a guide back to the hospital amid whiteout conditions. And, dressed in only her scrubs and sneakers she didn't even have time to tie, she remembers how cold she felt in those 10 minutes outside, brushing it aside because, in that moment, nothing mattered more than getting the three residents safely inside the Buffalo hospital.

"It makes it all worth it, knowing that the family and those people were OK," she said.

For the rescue, Piniewski, Morrissey, registered nurse Bridgett Henry and Dr. Ercan Sozen were honored during Sunday's Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots game in Orchard Park, already an emotional affair as the Bills' first game since the sudden cardiac arrest of safety Damar Hamlin in the team's previous contest.

The team has honored one frontline health care worker during each of its home games, rotating between a staff member from ECMC and Kaleida Health – the Bills' official health care providers. But this Sunday was different as the team, and the fans gathered at Highmark Stadium, lauded four health care employees together, each of them bound by their selfless efforts on Christmas Eve night amid a historic blizzard that would eventually claim the lives of at least 44 Western New Yorkers.

For the four ECMC staff members and the rest of the Western New York's health care employees, it served as recognition of their sacrifices during the blizzard. Many local health care workers stayed at hospitals for days, juggling multiple jobs, sleeping on air mattresses – if they were lucky – and trying to find time to grab a meal. By the end of the blizzard, many hospitals were merely scraping by on food, with some reliant on community donations from grocers and restaurants.

Morrissey appreciated the honor Sunday but noted that he believes other health care employees and community members deserved more credit for what they did during the storm. Morrissey felt he was just doing what he could to help.

"You just like to believe that hopefully people see you do that, and they get the idea that they can help people, too, and it's just kind of infectious and spreads," said Morrissey, who has worked at ECMC for nearly four years. "Hopefully, more people can be selfless and just realize that we're a community and a city, all in it together."

'Unlike anything that I've ever seen': How Buffalo's health care workers made it through the blizzard Across Western New York, health care workers have stories to tell. Those who worked stayed as mandates came down for staff to remain on site. They juggled multiple jobs. They slept in outpatient areas or departments that weren't in use. They also welcomed residents inside hospitals who were seeking shelter.

That togetherness certainly played out around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve at ECMC, when an adult medical emergency was called.

Piniewski rushed down from the sixth floor to the lobby, quickly slipping on her sneakers, which she had off because her feet were killing her.

Morrissey, meanwhile, was technically clocked out but he also responded, bringing his orange intubation kit as he was supposed to when such an emergency is called.

In the lobby, Piniewski ran into Sozen, a doctor she had worked closely with before. And there they saw a woman holding a roughly 10-month-old infant, who was bundled up and wrapped in blankets.

The woman told staff that there were more people outside, trying to get into the hospital.

And in that moment, Piniewski and Sozen decided to go out the main entrance to look for people. So, too, did Morrissey.

Piniewski remembers seeing a white wall of snow, making it difficult to see her hand in front of her face. She and the doctor decided to start looking for footprints, reasoning that the woman carrying the baby must have made a path somewhere.

They walked straight, and that's when Piniewski said she saw Morrissey, holding his orange kit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

They all kept walking until they made it to Grider Street, maybe a football field from ECMC's main entrance.

Piniewski said there must have been just enough of a break in the wind, because that's when they saw three people walking.

"So we just yelled out, 'Are you OK? Are you hurt? Are you trying to get to the building?' " Piniewski recalled, noting that one woman said she was the mother of the baby who had arrived at the hospital.

With the three residents, they started heading back to ECMC.

One woman, Piniewski noted, was having a really difficult time breathing. So Piniewski "kind of hoisted her over my shoulder," and Sozen helped coach the woman through breathing exercises. They both knew that if the woman fell and dropped from a medical emergency in the snow, it would be very difficult to administer treatment amid the elements.

Piniewski ignored her own soaked feet and freezing skin. It felt selfish to worry about such things, especially because she had no idea how long the woman and the two other residents had been outside.

"Nothing else mattered aside from getting her at least through the front doors," she said.

On their journey, Piniewski kept an eye on Morrissey's orange medical kit.

"Thank God he carried his intubation kit because it's really all that I could see when we were out there," she said.

But they made it back, and Henry, the registered nurse, was outside to help bring the woman in and get her in a wheelchair.

Eventually, staff found out that the four adults and infant had lost power in their home Friday and decided to seek shelter nearby at ECMC.

ECMC heard many similar stories during the blizzard. Morrissey noted how earlier in the day on Christmas Eve, another family, with two kids and a baby, had arrived at the hospital in search of warmth.

By Christmas Day, the hospital had about 150 civilians inside who had sought shelter from the blizzard.

Piniewski noted how staff had brought down toys and games for those gathered in the lobby. Like Morrissey, Piniewski also didn't want too much credit for the rescue, noting that there were plenty of other "heroic acts" throughout the hospital during the blizzard.

But seeing all the residents gathered in the lobby really put things in perspective, said Piniewski, who has worked at ECMC for about seven years. Here, inside ECMC, were a bunch of residents forced to leave their frigid, and powerless, homes, just happy to be warm on Christmas.

Piniewski finally left the hospital to go home Christmas afternoon, after she had first clocked in at 6:45 a.m. two days earlier.

As she left, she saw a familiar face.

"When I was walking out on Sunday, I saw the woman in the lobby, still there but laughing and having a good time," Piniewski said.

"That's really all that matters," she said.