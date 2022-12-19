ECMC says it is taking steps to improve overwhelmed mental health ER

Erie County Medical Center said its overwhelmed behavioral health emergency room, which is under state investigation, stems from dynamics playing out statewide and across the country as the Buffalo hospital has struggled with staffing challenges and an inability to quickly discharge patients.

With patients complaining they waited up to three days in a crowded observation room at ECMC's mental health emergency unit before being seen by a psychiatrist, ECMC said Monday that it has taken a number of steps in recent months to try to address concerns about its Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP.

That has included implementing a plan to communicate with patients and their families, verbally and in writing, information pertaining to CPEP processes at arrival and upon admission. The Buffalo hospital also said it has provided CPEP staff with additional education and tools to "utilize for compassionate communication throughout the CPEP process, and how to assess and provide for all patient needs."

And, when possible, patients with non-emergent issues are diverted to the hospital's outpatient Help Center, where clinicians can help connect them with appropriate outpatient services and supports.

Those were among the steps ECMC said its clinical patient care liaison disclosed in a June letter to an 18-year-old patient, whose parents had raised concerns after she had spent about 30 hours in CPEP over the Memorial Day weekend before she was seen by a staff doctor. That was the same patient whose story was shared by Republican county legislators in a June 16 letter to ECMC Corp. President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche, in which the lawmakers requested the hospital provide a report on "what systems, if any, failed their daughter and what will be done in the future to improve this critically important program."

ECMC's CPEP operation has also come under fire recently after members of the ECMC nurses' union last week posted a video online of beleaguered behavioral health employees confronting department administrators about staffing plans as Christmas and New Year's weekends approach. After the video went viral, several former patients reached out to The Buffalo News to share their stories of visiting CPEP.

Some patients said they waited for up to three days to be evaluated in a CPEP unit that is the lone "safety net" mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, except for a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Joseph C. Lorigo, minority leader of the Erie County Legislature, said the nurses' video and patients' stories validate the concerns that Republican lawmakers raised in their letter to Quatroche.

Lorigo said he never got a direct response from anyone at ECMC over the letter. ECMC, meanwhile, said they did not respond in writing to the Erie County Legislature's minority conference, but asked an ECMC board member copied on the letter to communicate with the lawmakers.

"I have not gotten a response from anyone at ECMC – not Tom Quatroche, not anybody on the board, nothing. It’s concerning," Lorigo said. "And for a hospital that is supposed to be a public-benefit hospital, it’s unacceptable, really."

Erie County Medical Center Corp. is governed by a board of 15 voting directors, of whom eight are appointed by the governor and seven by the county executive. There are also four non-voting directors: the corporation CEO, a director selected by the county executive and one director each selected by the County Legislature's majority and minority leaders.

Daniel Meyer, spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, said the county's Department of Mental Health has been closely monitoring the situation at CPEP for months.

"Mental Health Commissioner Mark O'Brien, along with key community partners, have been meeting with families and patient advocates to hear their concerns," Meyer said in a statement. "Commissioner O'Brien has taken the lead in organizing a community engagement group that will meet on an ongoing basis with the administrative and clinical leadership of behavioral health and senior hospital leaders at ECMC to address concerns/complaints that have related to CPEP."

Further, Meyer said, the Mental Health Department has been coordinating a series of initiatives to "build community-based CPEP crisis diversion alternatives in addition to options for high utilizers of CPEP to be served in the community."

Asked whether the county has requested CPEP put enough chairs in their waiting areas so patients aren't sitting and sleeping on the floor when the unit is busy, Meyer said the county has "advocated for and remain optimistic about physical improvements being made to the waiting space area designated for patients."

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said her administration is monitoring the situation at ECMC's CPEP. The state is in the process of building a "comprehensive crisis response system" that includes new intensive crisis stabilization centers designed to provide immediate care to those experiencing a behavioral health crisis and divert them away from unnecessary emergency room visits.

After the viral video from the New York State Nurses Association, the state Health Department said it "launched an investigation into this matter." The Health Department has declined further comment.