In the two-minute, 15-second video posted on TikTok, nurses at Erie County Medical Center called out the staffing challenges in the hospital's behavioral health emergency department.

One nurse in the video said she had taken care of 50 patients by herself on one shift in the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, or CPEP. Others said they regularly cared for a double-digit number of patients.

The video, posted Dec. 12 by the nurses' union, went viral. It quickly caught the attention of the state Health Department, which launched an investigation into CPEP, one of the largest such units in the state.

The result of that probe: The Health Department said ECMC did not comply with state Public Health Law "related to the development and implementation of an annual clinical staffing plan" for CPEP, The Buffalo News found through a public records request recently fulfilled by the state.

"The department cited deficiencies at Erie County Medical Center," spokesperson Monica Pomeroy told The News. "The department will continue to hold providers that violate regulations accountable for their actions."

There was no fine associated with the finding, but ECMC had to submit a plan of correction to the state, which was accepted.

Ronald M. Schoelerman, vice president of behavioral health services at ECMC, said the state wanted the hospital to clarify some of its staffing policies in CPEP. He noted the assignment sheet used in CPEP – which identifies patient assignments to nurses – was found to "sometimes lead to a lack of clarity."

"We modified the assignments sheet to make it more clear for the staff ... to document who's doing what in their team approach," he said, "as well as how a reader like the Department of Health coming in, maybe a month or six months later, could look back at it and understand how we went about modeling our staffing."

Schoelerman, who joined ECMC in January 2022 as assistant vice president of behavioral health services and was later promoted, said the hospital is working on several other initiatives – some underway and others upcoming – to improve the patient experience at CPEP and to boost collaboration with other community providers.

The viral video from the nurses' union late last year put a spotlight on CPEP, which, ECMC said in state documents, sees an average of 25 patients per day, though volumes can vary widely. It is the lone safety-net mental health emergency department in the Buffalo Niagara region, aside from a much smaller unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

A few days after the video posted, The News published a story that quoted several former CPEP patients who described an overcrowded and overwhelmed unit where they could wait more than a day to receive care. Because CPEP is 24/7, it is often the landing spot for patients experiencing a mental health emergency, especially after hours and on the weekends.

"We certainly are targeting patient experience," Schoelerman said.

"We've expanded and resumed, now that the pandemic is over, family advisory council efforts," he said. "We're doing our best to reengage post-pandemic, get the information from the individuals who have come through. We are targeting changes throughout."

'This is a law now'

The TikTok video, which generated thousands of shares and more than 750 comments, was posted by the New York State Nurses Association not quite three months into bargaining with ECMC on a new contract for more than 1,300 nurses at the public-benefit corporation.

Lona DeNisco, a registered nurse in ECMC's Emergency Department since 2003 and co-chair of the Local Bargaining Unit, was the main nurse in the viral video, which she believes helped push ECMC into action to hire more CPEP staff and temporary agency workers as needed.

She was glad to hear the Health Department had cited ECMC over staffing in CPEP, something she hopes is a sign that the state will continue to enforce the recent safe staffing legislation, which mandates hospitals, on an annual basis, submit and implement clinical staffing plans.

"It's something that needs to be enforced. And the governing bodies really have to own that; The Department of Health has to own that," DeNisco said. "I'm glad that ECMC has to be accountable, along with the Department of Health, to enforce it. I think it's huge."

After 10 months of bargaining, union members in mid-July ratified a new five-year contract that secures specific staffing language. The contract says nurses will receive extra pay whenever the hospital does not meet contractual staffing ratios, a provision that applies across all units – including CPEP.

Identifying 'surge'

In September 2022, as part of a larger dive into patient flow from the Emergency Department through CPEP, Schoelerman said the hospital did a "full reassessment of a systemic response to what we call surge," referring to the times when the mental health emergency room gets a high influx of patients.

The hospital has now been collecting data for almost a year, getting to the point where "we can really start comparing surge to non-surge periods," he said.

For example, Thursdays had the highest initiation of surge calls during one six-month stretch during the data-collection period, Schoelerman noted. Hospital officials are examining why that might be, he said, but it gives them a good place to start digging.

Since patient volumes can vary widely at CPEP, identifying surge trends can help the unit better plan its scheduling.

"If we can identify trends or some predictors, we might be able to be proactive in a scheduling plan," Schoelerman said. "But it's really kind of an enigma right now. So again, we're putting our best efforts forward to figure that out."

Addressing wait times

While wait times are a common complaint at CPEP, Dr. John M. Improta said one of the policies implemented a decade ago is that every patient is initially seen within two hours of arrival – by either an attending physician or a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

"We look for about a 70% mark on that, but if we don't hit 99%, we have missed something," said Improta, who has worked in CPEP for 18 years but became its day-to-day operations director in January. "That does not encompass the entire evaluation, however. There are other things that have to happen – a second meeting with the doctor – and that's where the wait times start to come in."

While Improta did not say how long the entire evaluation usually lasts, ECMC Associate Medical Director Dr. Michael Cummings told The News late last year that the average patient stay in CPEP is about 18 hours. And those times can depend on staffing and inpatient bed availability, the latter tied to ECMC's ability to discharge patients to other community programs and free up beds.

Still, Schoelerman said, "there's always things within our control," noting that ECMC is "never going to put on a narrow lens and not look internally at what we're doing."

Upgrades to CPEP are included within a $13.5 million funding request ECMC made through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program for its Emergency Department.

While the request is pending, ECMC spokesperson Peter Cutler said a portion of that money would cover the proposed reconfiguration of CPEP to expand the public waiting room, renovate the adolescent treatment area to provide a new group activity area and create comfort and quiet rooms to assist with de-escalation and treatment.

The hospital, Schoelerman said, also is evaluating video visitation for patients so they could potentially speak with loved ones during their stay. Further, he said CPEP has instituted a "social worker discharge planner" presence, essentially a "tour guide" who can answer questions and rotate through the waiting area for patients.

"We are implementing things to try to make that experience a little bit easier, in a very difficult time for folks," he said.