More than 1,300 registered nurses who work at Erie County Medical Center and Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility in Buffalo have a new contract, which will boost wages, improve staffing and address workplace safety concerns.

The New York State Nurses Association on Tuesday announced that the "overwhelming majority of nurses" at ECMC and Terrace View late Monday voted to ratify a five-year contract that will run through Dec. 31, 2027.

The contract includes annual wage increases of at least 4%, starting with a 4.75% raise and a $250 signing bonus that kicked in with the ratification. The contract includes the following annual wage increases, which will take effect each year in the first pay period after Sept. 1: 4.25% in 2024 and in 2025, and 4% in 2026 and in 2027.

The deal also includes workplace safety measures such as the installation of weapons screening technology at all public hospital entrances, according to the Nurses Association, which represents 1,365 nurses at ECMC Corp.

Nurses also will receive extra pay whenever the hospital does not meet contractual staffing ratios. To bolster recruitment and retention efforts, the contract includes a nurse apprenticeship program with up to $3,000 offered per semester for apprenticeship candidates.

Lona DeNisco, a registered nurse in ECMC's Emergency Department since 2003 and co-chair of the Local Bargaining Unit, called it "a strong contract," especially in securing staffing language – a major priority for the union when bargaining began nearly 10 months ago on Sept. 22.

"I think that we've made huge moves as far as staffing language that is now contractual," she said. "So not only do we have the staffing law in place, but we have the contract language to back us up and what we have already agreed upon safe ratios being, which will improve quality of care. So that's huge."

In a statement, ECMC said the agreement is consistent with other area health systems and helps it remain competitive in staff recruitment and retention.

ECMC starts bargaining with 1,300 nurses; union hopes talks will 'transform the profession' "If we don't take these steps and this opportunity in time to transform the profession, then it will never happen," said Steve Bailey, a registered nurse at ECMC's Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility and Western New York regional director of the Nurses Association. "We're going to come out of this crisis new and improved."

"This contract recognizes the hard work and dedication of ECMC registered nurses at the Medical Center and the Terrace View Long-Term Care facility," ECMC President and CEO Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. said. "ECMC is Western New York's safety net hospital, the largest Behavioral Health Center, and treats the most acute patients in the region in our Level 1 Adult Trauma and Burn Center. In addition to ensuring our ECMC nurses get competitively compensated for this complex nursing care, this new contract further acknowledges their steadfast determination over the past three years to provide hope and healing to the residents of Western New York during the most challenging periods of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Quatroche's statement went on to say that ECMC has hired 409 registered nurses since the beginning of 2022, which has helped eliminate "almost all agency nurses" at the facility.

The previous contract originally expired Dec. 31, and nurses there could not go on strike because ECMC is a public-benefit corporation.

Several other contracts also have been reached recently in Western New York health care:

More than 30 workers at Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Nursing Center at Williamsville, where caregivers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, unanimously voted to ratify a multi-year deal after months of negotiations and a one-day strike, the union announced July 10.

More than 25 professional and technical nursing home workers at Absolut Care of Aurora Park and Absolut Care of Allegany ratified a two-year agreement, 1199SEIU announced July 7. That agreement averted a planned weeklong strike at the facilities.

More than 150 hospital workers, also represented by 1199SEIU, at Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk ratified a new three-year agreement, the union announced July 5. That deal includes up to 18% in wage increases, with some job titles, including dietary and environmental service workers, getting an 8% boost in the contract's first year.