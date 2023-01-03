 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECMC names new chief medical officer

Erie County Medical Center Corp. on Tuesday named its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Samuel D. Cloud

Dr. Samuel D. Cloud is the new chief medical officer at Erie County Medical Center Corp.

Dr. Samuel D. Cloud, who most recently was ECMC's associate medical director, succeeds Dr. Brian M. Murray in the chief medical officer role, which facilitates interaction among medical staff, hospital administration and the corporation's board of directors.

Murray recently left ECMC to become the interim chair of the Department of Medicine within University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. 

Cloud is an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at UB, where he also served as the associate director of the emergency medicine residency program from 2008 to 2016.

As an emergency medicine attending physician at ECMC, Cloud's clinical focus is on providing emergency care as well as oversight and education of residents studying emergency medicine.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

