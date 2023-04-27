Companies that agree to hire minority and women subcontractors and employees for development projects will be able to get extra property tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency under a program that will launch this summer.

Under the new policy, businesses that receive ECIDA incentives will have an opportunity for expanded and extended tax subsidies if they meet minimum hiring and contracting requirements during and after construction, and if they commit to procurement, diversity and inclusion, training and mentorship goals.

Those applicants could save an additional 25% per year on future property taxes, with an extra one or two years of benefits on top of the standard five-, seven- or 10-year incentive packages.

The objective is to increase work opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses, as well as for minority and female workers, in a bid to ensure that the positive effects of development are shared more broadly, officials said.

"Incentivizing business growth is an important mission of the ECIDA but we need to increase the opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses in the process," said ECIDA Board Chair Brenda McDuffie. "This policy is a way of enhancing the community benefits of a project that we incentivize."

The new policy – which was developed after a year of work – is optional. Companies that do not want to participate can still receive the standard ECIDA benefits, and there is no recapture or "claw-back" of benefits for not agreeing to it upfront.

"This would be a unique program in New York," said ECIDA CEO John Cappellino. "Some IDAs have had some encouragement, but the concept of having employment, construction and activities afterwards is unique for what we’re proposing for this agency, and it does a lot to advance the goals of this agency to promote opportunity for those in the community."

Officials say this can be a framework for other IDAs to pursue as well. The ECIDA previously adopted pay-equity and back-taxes policies that were also later adopted across the state.

"We’re setting an example for not only Western New York but the entire state," McDuffie said. "It will result in a much more inclusive economy."

The policy was formulated with input from all local taxing jurisdictions in the county – cities, towns and school districts – in an effort to "create substantial direct and indirect benefits for minorities and women," according to the policy language.

To be eligible for the expanded tax breaks, at least 30% of a project's contractor and professional services firms – 25% minority and 5% women – must be majority owned by women or minorities. After the project is complete, at least 30% of the jobs must be held by women or minorities, with at least 20% held by minorities.

All companies seeking the enhancement must meet the construction period obligations for hiring contractors, or at least show they made good-faith efforts if they come up short. The policy sets two tiers of benefits based on the effort a company makes after construction is complete.

Those that meet both the job retention and creation goals, maintain those levels throughout the term of the tax breaks and complete at least two suggested "best practices" for inclusion will qualify for a higher level of extra benefits than those that meet only the job retention target and one of the best practices.

“I am pleased that the IDA has chosen to pursue these goals through well-designed incentives, not through restrictive regulations," said Dottie Gallagher, an ECIDA board member who is also president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership business organization.

Those best practices include:

Setting procurement policies to obtain at least 10% of its purchases of supplies, equipment or professional services from local MWBE firms.

Creating a diversity and inclusion policy in line with requirements set by the ECIDA, with goals and metrics

Providing annual training or special diversity and inclusion activities for management or key staff

Offering mentorship programs to support minority and women businesses or candidates for leadership positions

The policy also includes required reporting to the ECIDA to ensure compliance.

The new policy will take effect July 1. Any applicant that fails to meet the requirements will lose future enhanced benefits.