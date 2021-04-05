 Skip to main content
ECIDA to consider refinancing city school reconstruction bonds
ECIDA to consider refinancing city school reconstruction bonds

1008770028-closer-look-hutch-tech-KIRKHAM-046

The gym at Hutch-Tech was among dozens of Buffalo Public Schools buildings that were redone under the Joint Schools Construction Project. 

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

The Buffalo Public School District has asked the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to issue $140 million in new tax-exempt bonds to refinance the remaining debt from 2003 and 2011 that was used to pay for the reconstruction and renovation of 16 schools.

The district wants to use proceeds from the new debt to pay off what's left of two separate bonds that were issued in June and July 2011 – one totaling $165.3 million for the fourth phase of reconstruction and the other for $111.5 million. The latter had in turn refinanced a 2003 bond for $180.34 million, to pay for the first phase of the school reconstruction project. The refinance would save the district $1.05 million in recording taxes.

Related to this story

Education

State comptroller won’t audit Buffalo school construction project

  • Updated

Despite a request by developer LPCiminelli to review Buffalo’s Joint Schools Construction Board project, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Thursday that his office will not conduct an audit. A letter to Mayor Byron W. Brown and other members of the board overseeing the project indicates that DiNapoli’s office will continue to monitor the issue, but it does not

Latest Headlines

School project ahead of hiring goal Minorities and women surpassing numbers

  • Updated

Buffalo’s Joint Schools Construction Project is ahead of its goals for hiring and contracting with minorities and women, school officials were told Wednesday evening. North District board member Donald Van Every told the Board of Education that the district’s paid monitor has reported that so far, in Phase II of the $1 billion project, minority workers comprise 25.5 percent

Latest Headlines

NEARLY $1 BILLION CONTRACT APPROVED FOR CONSTRUCTION

  • Updated

Buffalo’s Joint Schools Construction Board today unanimously approved a contract with “Team Ciminelli,” a vote that marks the official start of a nearly $1 billion city school renovation blitz. The Ciminelli team, led by Buffalo’s Ciminelli Construction Cos., will act as the program packager/developer/service provider for a planned decadelong effort to rehabilitate as many as 80 Buffalo public schools

Latest Headlines

SCHOOLS REORDER RENOVATION PRIORITIES

  • Updated

Buffalo’s Joint Schools Construction Board is modifying its nearly $1 billion school renovation and building program, spending more money in the first phase than originally planned. The phase, which had consisted of renovating 14 school at a cost of $123 million, has been redefined to overhauls of 10 or fewer schools. But it would include a districtwide telecommunications upgrade

Editorial

School renovation program worked exactly as planned

  • Updated

One of the most lasting contributions my administration made to the City of Buffalo was upgrading Buffalo’s public school buildings. Today, our schools are wired to accommodate state-of-the-art technology and our classrooms have the capacity to provide city kids with the same learning environments and amenities found in suburban schools. I truly believe that our investment in Buffalo’s school

Local News

LPCiminelli warns Buffalo schools it may sue for final payment

  • Updated

The long simmering dispute over the billion dollar project to reconstruct Buffalo’s schools is likely headed to court after project manager LPCiminelli took the first significant legal step this week toward suing the school district. LPCiminelli claims the school district and the Joint Schools Construction Board breached their agreements by withholding the final $3.1 million payment. The district wants

