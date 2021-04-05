ECIDA to consider refinancing Buffalo school reconstruction bonds

The Buffalo Public School District has asked the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to issue $140 million in new tax-exempt bonds to refinance the remaining debt from 2003 and 2011 that was used to pay for the reconstruction and renovation of 16 schools.

The district wants to use proceeds from the new debt to pay off what's left of two separate bonds that were issued in June and July 2011 – one totaling $165.3 million for the fourth phase of reconstruction and the other for $111.5 million. The latter had in turn refinanced a 2003 bond for $180.34 million, to pay for the first phase of the school reconstruction project. The refinance would save the district $1.05 million in recording taxes.