In the heyday of Bethlehem Steel decades ago, the railroad lines crisscrossing the vast complex in Lackawanna were a critical piece of the steel production that employed thousands of Western New Yorkers.

Now, they are just in the way.

Erie County buys 80 more acres for Lackawanna business park Erie County has purchased another 80 acres of land along Route 5 on either side of Smokes Creek to bolster the size of its new Renaissance Commerce Park on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel plant.

As Erie County works to complete its final purchase of another 90 acres of land at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna, for purposes of redevelopment, officials now want to relocate more than 19,000 feet of railroad tracks, bridges and other facilities.

That is because those tracks and other facilities – which are owned and maintained by South Buffalo Railway Co. – effectively prevent redevelopment of the site, "making it difficult to attract private investment to grow businesses and create job opportunities for the region," according to a memo from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency staff.

At the same time, South Buffalo Railway still needs the lines to maintain its operations in and around the site, ECIDA noted. And the lines are a key selling point for potential new industrial users because they connect to national and international rail carriers, as well as deep-water ports for national and international shipping.

The remarkable rebirth of Bethlehem Steel’s home Over the past decade, Erie County and New York State have spent nearly $50 million to buy land, move rail lines and lay the groundwork for development.

So the tracks need to be moved, as a condition of the closing of the land purchase. That is expected to cost $7.15 million, according to a cost estimate prepared by engineers at C&S Companies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

That doesn't include the purchase of additional land to accommodate a new home for the rail lines. But Tecumseh Redevelopment – which owns most of the 1,200-acre campus – agreed to sell an adjacent parcel known as the POCO Yard to South Buffalo Railway at no cost in order to enable the relocation and redevelopment.

This is the second time that the county has had to relocate rail lines at Bethlehem Steel in order to facilitate redevelopment.

Erie County and the ECIDA have been working for several years to redevelop a significant portion of the site closest to Route 5 into the Renaissance Commerce Park for manufacturing and warehouse facilities.

The county – through the Buffalo & Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp., an affiliate of ECIDA – purchased the first 150 acres – located on the north side of the new Dona Street Extension – in 2017 from Tecumseh Redevelopment. That is where Mr. Clean Magic Eraser manufacturer TMP Technologies is located, alongside a new and fully leased warehouse constructed by Uniland Development Co., and a second one now under construction.

Erie County seeks developers for second phase of Bethlehem Steel business park The two land parcels are located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, and are also eligible for lucrative tax credits under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

The development agency completed the first phase in 2021 of a two-part purchase of another 90 acres on the south side of Dona, extending up to Smokes Creek. That is where Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. plans its own warehouse project.

But the second phase of 34 acres includes the land encumbered by the tracks. Besides preventing redevelopment, the rail lines also hinder the county's plan to use part of the land for a new trailhead for the Shoreline Trail.

ECIDA this week approved spending $600,000 for the initial design and engineering work for the relocation.